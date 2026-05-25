NEET Paper Leak: Delhi Court Sends Accused Manisha Havaldar To 6-Day CBI Custody
The CBI alleged Pune-based physics translator Manisha Havaldar circulated leaked NEET-UG physics questions in exchange for money with co-accused persons.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent another accused, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, arrested in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) paper leak case, to CBI custody for six days.
The Rouse Avenue Court remanded Havaldar to CBI custody till May 30 after the agency sought custodial interrogation in connection with the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper. Havaldar currently works at Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, Maharashtra.
She was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Pune on May 22 and brought to Delhi on transit remand. According to the agency, she was empanelled as a physics translator by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and allegedly played a role in circulating the leaked physics paper for monetary gain.
CBI Seeks Custodial Interrogation
Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the CBI’s plea seeking six days of custodial interrogation after hearing submissions from both sides. The court also permitted Havaldar to take medicines prescribed by doctors during custody.
Seeking police remand, the CBI told the court that Havaldar had conspired with other accused persons to unlawfully retain and distribute the NEET-UG question paper. The agency said her custodial interrogation was necessary to confront her with the co-accused and identify others allegedly involved in the larger conspiracy.
Senior Public Prosecutors Neetu Singh and V K Pathak appeared for the CBI and argued that further custody was required to investigate the wider network behind the paper leak.
Opposing the remand plea, Havaldar's counsel, Advocate Akhilesh Rexwal, argued that she had cooperated with the investigation since her arrest and that there were no grounds for further police custody. He requested the court to send her to judicial custody instead.
Earlier, on May 17, the court had sent another accused, Manisha Mandhare, to CBI custody for 14 days. Mandhare was allegedly part of the NTA panel responsible for setting the examination paper and was arrested from a hotel in Mathura. The CBI alleged that she conspired with chemistry teacher P V Rao and Manisha Waghmare to leak the NEET question paper.
On May 16, the court remanded P V Rao and Manisha Waghmare to 10 days of CBI custody. Earlier, on May 15, the accused Dhananjay Lokhande was also sent to CBI custody. According to investigators, Lokhande received NEET question papers from Manisha Waghmare and later passed them on to Shubham Khairnar.
On May 14, the court remanded five accused: Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Bival, Vikas Bival and Dinesh Bival from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram, to CBI custody. Khairnar was arrested in Mumbai on May 13 and later brought to Delhi on transit remand.
Also Read: