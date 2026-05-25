ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak: Delhi Court Sends Accused Manisha Havaldar To 6-Day CBI Custody

Rouse Avenue Court sent NEET-UG paper leak accused Manisha Hawaldar to CBI custody for six days on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent another accused, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, arrested in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) paper leak case, to CBI custody for six days.

The Rouse Avenue Court remanded Havaldar to CBI custody till May 30 after the agency sought custodial interrogation in connection with the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper. Havaldar currently works at Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, Maharashtra.

She was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Pune on May 22 and brought to Delhi on transit remand. According to the agency, she was empanelled as a physics translator by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and allegedly played a role in circulating the leaked physics paper for monetary gain.

CBI Seeks Custodial Interrogation

Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the CBI’s plea seeking six days of custodial interrogation after hearing submissions from both sides. The court also permitted Havaldar to take medicines prescribed by doctors during custody.

Seeking police remand, the CBI told the court that Havaldar had conspired with other accused persons to unlawfully retain and distribute the NEET-UG question paper. The agency said her custodial interrogation was necessary to confront her with the co-accused and identify others allegedly involved in the larger conspiracy.