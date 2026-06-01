ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak: Delhi Court Sends 3 Accused To 14 Days’ Judicial Custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent three accused in the NEET paper leak case -- a physics lecturer empanelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as translator, a Latur-based paediatrician and a physics tutor -- to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the CBI’s plea seeking judicial custody of physics translator Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, paediatrician Dr Manoj Shirure and physics teacher Tejas Harshadkumar Shah.

Hawaldar’s CBI custody was extended by two days on Saturday, while Shirure and Shah were sent to five days of custodial interrogation on May 27. CBI alleged that Hawaldar, in conspiracy with other accused persons, without authorisation, kept and distributed the NEET-UG examination paper for money.