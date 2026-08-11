ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak: Delhi Court Denies Lie Detector, Brain Mapping Tests For Three Accused

New Delhi: In a significant development, a fast-track court sitting at Rouse Avenue in connection with the NEET paper leak case has rejected the plea for conducting lie detector and brain mapping tests of three accused persons in the case.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta rejected the plea that was raised on behalf of the accused Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal seeking directions to conduct lie detector and polygraph tests.

Advocate AP Singh, representing the trio, contended that such tests were necessary for getting a fair trial in accordance with Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on the other hand, had vehemently objected to the plea and said it was not maintainable as there was already a fast-track court formed for hearing the case.