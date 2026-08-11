NEET Paper Leak: Delhi Court Denies Lie Detector, Brain Mapping Tests For Three Accused
The accused have been booked for violations of several sections of the BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections of the Public Examinations Act.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 2:37 AM IST|
Updated : August 11, 2026 at 2:42 AM IST
New Delhi: In a significant development, a fast-track court sitting at Rouse Avenue in connection with the NEET paper leak case has rejected the plea for conducting lie detector and brain mapping tests of three accused persons in the case.
Special Judge Ajay Gupta rejected the plea that was raised on behalf of the accused Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal seeking directions to conduct lie detector and polygraph tests.
Advocate AP Singh, representing the trio, contended that such tests were necessary for getting a fair trial in accordance with Article 21 of the Constitution.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on the other hand, had vehemently objected to the plea and said it was not maintainable as there was already a fast-track court formed for hearing the case.
The court, however, left its verdict pending on taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed in the case, and August 12 was set as the date of announcing the order. In relation to the hearing of the charge sheet, the CBI told the court that the FIR was filed on May 12, after which an extensive investigation process was initiated with the participation of 72 officers and 8 cyber forensics experts.
The agency carried out raids at 92 places in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and other states, and the first arrest was made on May 13. The CBI charge sheet has mentioned 13 people in total, all of whom are in judicial custody presently. Other than the three Biwals, the charge sheet has mentioned Yash Yadav, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.
The accused have been booked for violations of several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 3, 4, 5, 10, and 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.
The fast-track court located on Rouse Avenue has been set up as per the directive issued by the Delhi High Court dated July 24 to conduct a hearing each day in the high-profile paper leakage case.