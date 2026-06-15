NEET Paper Leak: Delhi Court Allows CBI To Question 3 Accused In Jail
Sources said the CBI will interrogate Waghmare on June 17, Lokhande the next day, and Khairnar on June 19.
By PTI
Published : June 15, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday allowed a plea by the CBI to question three accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case in jail, saying they were “prime conspirators” requiring further probe.
Duty judge Surender Mohit Singh was hearing the agency’s plea to question three accused in judicial custody – Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, Dhanunjay Nivrutti Lokhande and Shubham Madhukar Khairnar.
“It has been revealed that the (three) accused are the prime conspirators who facilitated the leakage and dissemination of NEET UG 2026 questions in exchange for monetary consideration before the examination held on May 3,” the plea stated.
The plea sought the court's permission to quiz the accused to get necessary clarifications in connection with the probe. Lokhande and Khairnar were arrested on May 13, while Waghmare was arrested the next day. Later, they were sent to judicial custody.
Sources said the CBI will interrogate Waghmare on June 17, Lokhande the next day, and Khairnar on June 19.
Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of accused Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik, Vikash Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Dhananjay Lokhande, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, Manoj Shirure, Tejas Shah and Shubham Khairnar, who were produced before it through videoconferencing.
The CBI has arrested 13 persons in the case, all of whom are presently in judicial custody.
On May 12, the National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-exam has been scheduled for June 21.
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