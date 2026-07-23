ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak: Delhi Court Allows CBI To Collect Accused's Handwriting Specimen Again

New Delhi: A Delhi court has allowed CBI's plea seeking further specimen handwriting or signatures of an accused in the NEET paper leak case.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta was hearing the agency's plea seeking additional handwriting samples of accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.

The prosecutor told the court that Havaldar shared handwritten physics questions with co-accused Manisha Mandhare, she also dictated physics questions to another accused, Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah, and during the investigation, handwritten images containing physics question notes were recovered from Mandhare's phone.

He said the court has already permitted CBI to obtain the specimen handwriting of the accused on May 30. Still, the prosecutor said that since the record of this case is bulky, to compare each document in a fair manner and for fair investigation, further specimen handwriting or signatures of the accused are required.