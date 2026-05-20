ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak: Court Sends 5 Accused To Judicial Custody, Extends Khairnar's CBI Remand

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent five accused in the NEET paper leak case to judicial custody till June 2 and extended the CBI custody of another accused.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the agency's plea seeking judicial custody till June 2 of five accused persons -- Mangilal Khatik, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, all three arrested from Jaipur; Yash Yadav, arrested from Gurugram; and Dhananjay Lokhande, arrested from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra.

Judge Gupta also allowed five more days of custodial interrogation of another accused, Shubham Khairnar.

In its remand paper, the agency said Khairnar needed to be further examined to identify and apprehend other co-accused persons to whom he had sold the NEET-UG 2026 papers, besides recovering and analysing digital devices and evidence, including communication records and financial trail connected to the "paper leak network".

It said that the larger conspiracy and source of the leaked question paper had to be unearthed, and the accused had to be taken to various parts of the country, including Nasik in Maharashtra.

According to the paper, Khairnar also had to be interrogated to identify locations where questions were revealed to certain candidates.

Earlier, on May 14, the court sent Mangilal Khatik, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav and Shubham Khairnar to seven days' CBI custody, saying the allegations revealed the role of an "organised gang" involved in leaking and circulating confidential examination papers for monetary gain.

The next day, Lokhande was remanded in six days' CBI custody, and the court underlined that the agency needed to unearth the entire conspiracy, identify and arrest others, recover evidence and prevent tampering of evidence.