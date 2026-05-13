ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak: Congress Demands JPC Probe, Resignation Of Education Minister

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the BJP-led Central government in the wake of alleged irregularities in the NEET(UG) 2026 examination, the Congress on Wednesday demanded that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be constituted to look into the matter.

Holding the ruling dispensation responsible, the grand old party demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should acknowledge his mistake and tender his resignation. "We demand that the Education Minister acknowledge his mistake and resign immediately. The government should provide compensation to the students. A JPC should be constituted to look into the NEET paper leak. We will fight together against this injustice and ensure justice for the students," Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib said at a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Chib said the NEET "paper leak" is a major issue as a large number of students across the country study day and night, putting in years of hard work, so that their future can be secured.

"In a decade, 89 paper leaks were reported, and retest conducted 48 times. This means the government has completely shirked its responsibility toward the children. If we put ourselves in the place of those children, we might be able to feel their pain," Chib said in an apparent reference to the BJP-led government's tenure.

He said students appear in exams with hard work, but when a paper leaks, their trust in the system is shattered. "The BJP government is responsible for this failure. The BJP claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can stop wars between the two countries, but the truth is that he is 'compromised, unable to stop paper leaks," he added.