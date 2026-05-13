NEET Paper Leak: Congress Demands JPC Probe, Resignation Of Education Minister
IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib said 89 paper leaks were reported, and retest conducted 48 times in a decade, which proves the government shirked responsibility.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the BJP-led Central government in the wake of alleged irregularities in the NEET(UG) 2026 examination, the Congress on Wednesday demanded that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be constituted to look into the matter.
Holding the ruling dispensation responsible, the grand old party demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should acknowledge his mistake and tender his resignation. "We demand that the Education Minister acknowledge his mistake and resign immediately. The government should provide compensation to the students. A JPC should be constituted to look into the NEET paper leak. We will fight together against this injustice and ensure justice for the students," Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib said at a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
Chib said the NEET "paper leak" is a major issue as a large number of students across the country study day and night, putting in years of hard work, so that their future can be secured.
"In a decade, 89 paper leaks were reported, and retest conducted 48 times. This means the government has completely shirked its responsibility toward the children. If we put ourselves in the place of those children, we might be able to feel their pain," Chib said in an apparent reference to the BJP-led government's tenure.
He said students appear in exams with hard work, but when a paper leaks, their trust in the system is shattered. "The BJP government is responsible for this failure. The BJP claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can stop wars between the two countries, but the truth is that he is 'compromised, unable to stop paper leaks," he added.
Referring to the National Testing Agency (NTA), he asserted that since its formation, there have been continuous paper leaks, questions have been raised on its merit, and the courts have also taken cognisance of the matter. "Who audits the NTA? On what basis is work given to private vendors?" Chib asked.
Claiming that universities and state governments used to conduct exams themselves, he said the BJP is pushing the future of our children into "darkness" through the NTA.
Accusing the saffron party of creating a system where the children of the rich will pass, take seats, and get jobs, the IYC chief said the future of poor children will be ruined. He also alleged that the entire nexus of paper leaks is being run by BJP people, thus ruining children's future.
Echoing similar sentiments, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) national president Vinod Jakhar said, "Cancelling the NEET paper is not a solution. Such an incident raises serious questions about our education system."
"Our students have already realised that the Modi government has failed. There is immense frustration among students regarding this. NSUI will join students across the country in protesting against NEET, because this is an extremely serious issue that will determine the future of the nation," he said, demanding strict action against paper leak mafias and a crackdown on coaching mafias.
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