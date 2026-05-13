ETV Bharat / bharat

Neet Paper Leak: CBI Takes Custody Of Man Detained By Nashik Police; Latur Parent Files Complaint

CBI officials take accused Shubham Khairnar into custody in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and leave for Delhi for further investigation, in Nashik, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. ( PTI )

Nashik: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday evening took into its custody a person from Nashik in Maharashtra in connection with the alleged NEET paper leak, an official said.

Earlier in the day, crime branch unit 2 of Nashik Police detained Shubham Khairnar (30), resident of Nandgaon in the district, following a request from Rajasthan Police. He was picked up from Indiranagar area of the city, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan.

The NEET (UG) 2026 exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges, held on May 3, was cancelled on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak. The government asked the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".

Meanwhile, the alleged paper leak may have links extending to Latur in central Maharashtra, where a parent of a student who appeared for the exam lodged a complaint at the Superintendent of Police's office on Tuesday, a police official said.