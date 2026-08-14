ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Gets Permission For Further Probe, Digital Evidence To Be Included In Supplementary Chargesheet

New Delhi: The fast-track court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue courthouse, which is hearing the the NEET paper leak case, has granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct further investigation into the matter.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta has directed the central agency to examine digital evidence and data further, as well as submit the findings to the court along with a supplementary chargesheet.

During a hearing on Friday, the court observed that the facts clearly indicate the probe is still in its initial stages and that the hearing on the chargesheet is yet to take place following the court’s cognisance of the matter. Consequently, permission for further investigation has been granted.

On August 12, the court took cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against 13 accused, including Yash Yadav, Mangilal Bival, Dinesh Bival, Vikas Bival, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar. All these accused are currently in judicial custody.