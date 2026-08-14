NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Gets Permission For Further Probe, Digital Evidence To Be Included In Supplementary Chargesheet
NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Gets Permission For Further Probe, Digital Evidence To Be Included In Supplementary Chargesheet
Published : August 14, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The fast-track court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue courthouse, which is hearing the the NEET paper leak case, has granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct further investigation into the matter.
Special Judge Ajay Gupta has directed the central agency to examine digital evidence and data further, as well as submit the findings to the court along with a supplementary chargesheet.
During a hearing on Friday, the court observed that the facts clearly indicate the probe is still in its initial stages and that the hearing on the chargesheet is yet to take place following the court’s cognisance of the matter. Consequently, permission for further investigation has been granted.
On August 12, the court took cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against 13 accused, including Yash Yadav, Mangilal Bival, Dinesh Bival, Vikas Bival, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar. All these accused are currently in judicial custody.
The CBI had registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 315 (5), 318 (4), 61 (2), 238, and 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act; and Sections 10, 3, 4, 5, and 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.
Before this, the court had refused to grant permission for lie-detector tests on three of the accused, Mangilal, Vikas and Dinesh. During the hearing on the chargesheet, the CBI stated that the FIR in this case was registered on May 12, and the investigation commenced immediately thereafter with the assistance of 72 officers and eight cyber-forensic experts.
During this period, the CBI conducted raids at 92 locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and other states. It is worth noting that the first arrest in this case was made on May 13.
Also Read