ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak Case: Arrested MBBS Student Rarely Attended Classes, Scored Low In Tests

Members of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) stage a protest against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, in Nagpur on Friday (May 15, 2026) ( ANI )

Sawai Madhopur: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensifies the NEET paper leak probe, the arrest of first-year MBBS student Vikas Binwal has put a focus on his poor attendance and weak academic performance at the Government Medical College (GMC), Sawai Madhopur, in Rajasthan.

Officials at the medical college said that Vikas, who is an alleged mastermind in the paper leak, had rarely attended classes and scored around 30 per cent in tests. “Vikas had been absent from classes without prior intimation since May 11. He had maintained negligible attendance from January to April and had appeared only occasionally for classes and periodic tests,” they said.

The GMC Sawai Madhopur faculty described Vikas as an average student, whose academic performance was “not up to the mark".

Principal Dr BP Meena told the media the matter was of serious concern for the institution. After Vikas was linked to the NEET paper leak, the principal enquired about him with faculty members and found that the student had appeared disturbed for several months.