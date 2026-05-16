NEET Paper Leak Case: Arrested MBBS Student Rarely Attended Classes, Scored Low In Tests
CBI arrests first-year MBBS student Vikas Binwal in NEET paper leak case, highlighting his poor attendance and weak academic performance, reports Narendra
Published : May 16, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Sawai Madhopur: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensifies the NEET paper leak probe, the arrest of first-year MBBS student Vikas Binwal has put a focus on his poor attendance and weak academic performance at the Government Medical College (GMC), Sawai Madhopur, in Rajasthan.
Officials at the medical college said that Vikas, who is an alleged mastermind in the paper leak, had rarely attended classes and scored around 30 per cent in tests. “Vikas had been absent from classes without prior intimation since May 11. He had maintained negligible attendance from January to April and had appeared only occasionally for classes and periodic tests,” they said.
The GMC Sawai Madhopur faculty described Vikas as an average student, whose academic performance was “not up to the mark".
Principal Dr BP Meena told the media the matter was of serious concern for the institution. After Vikas was linked to the NEET paper leak, the principal enquired about him with faculty members and found that the student had appeared disturbed for several months.
“Vikas attended classes only once or twice a month during the period. He was present in medical college till May 11 but has not returned since then,” Meena said. “His casual approach and absence were despite strict instructions issued during examinations that no student would be granted leave.”
Citing college records, officials said that Vikas scored around 30 per cent in the tests he attended. “It was surprising that Vikas had secured admission in 2025 after allegedly scoring 86 per cent marks in the NEET examination, but he was poor academically in medical college,” they added.
The GMC Sawai Madhopur, came into focus after the CBI enquired about the Binwal family of Jaipur and arrested several of its members, including Vikas and his father, Mangilal, and his uncles. The agency also found that five members of the Binwal family, including four daughters, have secured seats in medical colleges in 2025, raising several questions.
Mangilal’s daughter, Prakriti, secured admission to Dausa Medical College, while another relative’s daughter, Gunjan, was allotted a medical college in Varanasi. Two daughters of another relative, Ghanshyam, also got admission to medical colleges in Jaipur and Mumbai, respectively.
Also Read