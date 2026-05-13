ETV Bharat / bharat

Abolish NEET, Allow States To Fill All Seats Under State Quota Based On Class 12 Marks: Vijay Urges Centre

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has urged the Centre to completely cancel the NEET examination. In a statement issued regarding this matter, Vijay stated: "The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026), conducted by the National Testing Agency, was held on May 3rd across 5,432 examination centres. In Tamil Nadu alone, the examination was conducted in 31 cities. A total of 2,205,035 candidates participated in the exam, including approximately 1.4 lakh applicants from Tamil Nadu."

"Based on investigations conducted by law enforcement agencies regarding allegations of a question paper leak, and with the approval of the Government of India, the National Testing Agency has cancelled the recently concluded NEET examination. Furthermore, this matter has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the central investigative agency, for further inquiry. This act of cancellation has shattered the hopes of lakhs of medical aspirants across the country," Vijay said.

He said this was not the first instance where the credibility of the NEET examination has been compromised.

"A question paper leak occurred in 2024 as well. In connection with that incident, FIRs were registered in six states and subsequently transferred to the CBI. Acting on the directives of the Supreme Court, the Central Government constituted a High-Level Expert Committee headed by former ISRO Chairman Dr. K.Radhakrishnan. That committee submitted 95 comprehensive recommendations for reform. Despite all these measures, within a span of just two years, another question paper leak has occurred, resulting in the complete cancellation of the NEET examination. This stands as irrefutable proof of the inherent flaws and structural deficiencies plaguing this national-level examination," he added.