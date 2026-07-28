ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Not Necessary, Anti-Paper Leak Bill Not Addressing Core Issue: DMK MP Maran

New Delhi: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday said NEET is not necessary and the anti-paper leak bill is not addressing the core issue.

"So far, 107 students have died by suicide because of the competitive exams, of whom 93 are specifically for NEET. Nearly 14 students have taken their lives this year. In Tamil Nadu, 26 children met with the same fate, unable to handle fear and pressure," he said during discussions on the anti-paper leak bill in parliament.

Referring to Kota, the parliamentary constituency represented by Speaker Om Birla, Maran said 40 students have ended their lives so far. "They are not from Rajasthan alone, but from all parts of the country, who came for coaching for NEET in Kota," he added.

Referring to the Rajasthan government's decision to replace iron rods with springs in ceiling fans to prevent suicide, he said the BJP government never addresses the core issue.

"Similarly, the anti-paper leak bill is not addressing the main issue. The core issue is NEET. NEET is not necessary. NEET is not uniformity. It is against the first-generation students who aspire to become doctors," he added.