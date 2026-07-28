NEET Not Necessary, Anti-Paper Leak Bill Not Addressing Core Issue: DMK MP Maran
He said 107 students have died by suicide because of the competitive exams so far, of whom 93 are specifically for the medical entrance examination.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
New Delhi: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday said NEET is not necessary and the anti-paper leak bill is not addressing the core issue.
"So far, 107 students have died by suicide because of the competitive exams, of whom 93 are specifically for NEET. Nearly 14 students have taken their lives this year. In Tamil Nadu, 26 children met with the same fate, unable to handle fear and pressure," he said during discussions on the anti-paper leak bill in parliament.
Referring to Kota, the parliamentary constituency represented by Speaker Om Birla, Maran said 40 students have ended their lives so far. "They are not from Rajasthan alone, but from all parts of the country, who came for coaching for NEET in Kota," he added.
Referring to the Rajasthan government's decision to replace iron rods with springs in ceiling fans to prevent suicide, he said the BJP government never addresses the core issue.
"Similarly, the anti-paper leak bill is not addressing the main issue. The core issue is NEET. NEET is not necessary. NEET is not uniformity. It is against the first-generation students who aspire to become doctors," he added.
Referring to the country's diverse education system where the method of teaching is in vernacular language, he said former president APJ Abdul Kalam and ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai studied in Tamil medium schools.
He said DMK and Tamil Nadu were the first to raise their voice against the NEET. "We opposed it when it was proposed. We opposed it when it was imposed. We opposed it when students lost their lives. We had warned the House that NEET would become a coaching centre examination, rather than an aptitude test. But these warnings were never heard," he added.
He said the only part to appreciate about the Bill is that it is in English. "One India, one exam is not right. We are diverse," he added.
He condemned the Finance Minister's support for paper leaks as an excuse for extra time to prepare.
Maran claimed the Meta chief was called to explain the taking down of the Prime Minister's video. "But who will explain to us about how student protesters are monitored through Meta glasses by police?" he asked.
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