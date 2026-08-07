ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak: NTA Expert's Society Entry Records, Phone Data Helped CBI Trace Conspiracy

New Delhi: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) relied on extensive digital and forensic evidence, including records from a residential society's access control app and phone call and location data, before filing its charge sheet in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, officials said.

In its charge sheet against 13 accused persons filed before a special CBI court here on July 28, the agency has cited records collected from the app of a residential society in Pune where NTA chemistry expert and accused PV Kulkarni lived. The access control app, which is used for controlling and recording the entry and exit of visitors in gated housing societies, helped the officials retrieve biometrics of students who were coming for special coaching classes conducted by Kulkarni.

As per a PTI report, CBI used these records to establish the presence of students and their parents at the society in April, days before the NEET-UG 2026 exam on May 3. Kulkarni was in Pune at the time. The agency also used call data records (CDR) and location analysis of the phones of those involved to corroborate the details.

At the centre of the CBI's case are three Pune-based subject experts including Kulkarni for Chemistry, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare for Zoology and Botany, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for Physics, who were on the National Testing Agency's panel.

The CBI has alleged that the three exploited procedural gaps in the NTA to obtain confidential questions and leak them for a huge sum of money.

The agency traced the experts through Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, who allegedly circulated the leaked questions to aspirants in Rajasthan and Haryana through a chain of middlemen. This eventually led to the paper leak coming to light and a complaint being filed with the NTA.

According to the CBI, Waghmare had placed students in special coaching classes conducted by Kulkarni and Mandhare in April. She then collected their notebooks, in which questions dictated by the two experts had been written. Some questions were marked as "important" and "very important".

The CBI has also alleged a role for Havaldar. According to officials, she provided 16 pages containing 68 physics questions to the mother of an aspirant at Mandhare's direction.

The agency sent the leaked material recovered from various aspirants and middlemen to an expert panel constituted by Delhi University. The panel found that a major portion of the leaked material matched four different NEET-UG 2026 question-paper sets, named Kailash, Shivalik, Set 2 and Set 3, to varying degrees.