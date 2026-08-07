NEET Paper Leak: NTA Expert's Society Entry Records, Phone Data Helped CBI Trace Conspiracy
CBI, in its charge sheet, mentioned that three Pune-based experts exploited procedural gaps to obtain confidential questions and leak them for large sums of money.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) relied on extensive digital and forensic evidence, including records from a residential society's access control app and phone call and location data, before filing its charge sheet in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, officials said.
In its charge sheet against 13 accused persons filed before a special CBI court here on July 28, the agency has cited records collected from the app of a residential society in Pune where NTA chemistry expert and accused PV Kulkarni lived. The access control app, which is used for controlling and recording the entry and exit of visitors in gated housing societies, helped the officials retrieve biometrics of students who were coming for special coaching classes conducted by Kulkarni.
As per a PTI report, CBI used these records to establish the presence of students and their parents at the society in April, days before the NEET-UG 2026 exam on May 3. Kulkarni was in Pune at the time. The agency also used call data records (CDR) and location analysis of the phones of those involved to corroborate the details.
At the centre of the CBI's case are three Pune-based subject experts including Kulkarni for Chemistry, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare for Zoology and Botany, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for Physics, who were on the National Testing Agency's panel.
The CBI has alleged that the three exploited procedural gaps in the NTA to obtain confidential questions and leak them for a huge sum of money.
The agency traced the experts through Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, who allegedly circulated the leaked questions to aspirants in Rajasthan and Haryana through a chain of middlemen. This eventually led to the paper leak coming to light and a complaint being filed with the NTA.
According to the CBI, Waghmare had placed students in special coaching classes conducted by Kulkarni and Mandhare in April. She then collected their notebooks, in which questions dictated by the two experts had been written. Some questions were marked as "important" and "very important".
The CBI has also alleged a role for Havaldar. According to officials, she provided 16 pages containing 68 physics questions to the mother of an aspirant at Mandhare's direction.
The agency sent the leaked material recovered from various aspirants and middlemen to an expert panel constituted by Delhi University. The panel found that a major portion of the leaked material matched four different NEET-UG 2026 question-paper sets, named Kailash, Shivalik, Set 2 and Set 3, to varying degrees.
The CBI said the paper sets to which the experts had access showed the highest number of matches, going up to 85 per cent. The sets to which they did not have access showed the fewest matches.
The charge sheet also details alleged lapses in the process of setting, translating and back-translating the NEET question papers at the NTA building in Okhla. The CBI said the process was carried out in a sanitised environment, but several procedural gaps were identified.
According to the agency, Kulkarni, Mandhare and Havaldar allegedly used these gaps to reconstruct parts of the question paper after returning to their hotel rooms.
Kulkarni allegedly used rough sheets to carry small chits containing questions and brief or optional answers. He also memorised easier questions and reconstructed them after returning to his hotel each day.
The CBI alleged that Kulkarni was involved in back-translating three NEET-UG 2026 paper sets. The leaked material recovered by the agency showed the highest match with these sets in chemistry, it said.
Havaldar and Waghmare allegedly relied more on their memory. The agency said they wrote down and marked questions in their subject books after returning to their hotel rooms.
The experts were engaged in the paper-related work on different dates between March and April, according to the CBI. This gave them time to return to Pune and continue conducting coaching classes before the May 3 examination. The agency said conducting such coaching was not permitted under NTA rules.
The CBI has also named coaching centre owner Shivraj Raghunath Mutgaonkar as an accused. According to officials, he allegedly received the question papers from Kulkarni through a middleman and circulated them among his students in return for money.
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