ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Exam Leak: DU VC Yogesh Singh Asks Protesting Students To 'Avoid Political Chaos'

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday asked various student organisations protesting in the national capital against the alleged paper leak of NEET examination to "avoid unnecessary chaos". Addressing the ongoing protests, the VC urged associations and political groups to help create a conducive environment for students.

In an interview to PTI, Singh also appealed to students to remain focused on their studies and maintain faith in the system following the cancellation of the medical entrance examination. "If there is unnecessary political chaos and disturbance, the impact will be on our children," Singh said. These are our children and their future is our country's future, he said.

Calling NEET one of the world's largest examinations, Singh said the high stakes associated with such tests were not new and stemmed from the massive competition for limited seats. "India is a country of 140 crore people. The number of seats is much less compared to the number of students. Around 23 lakh students appeared for a few seats," he said.

"When the stakes are high, there are people who think they can make money from the situation. Just like we hear of liquor mafia or drug mafia, this is also organised crime and it is important to break it," the DU VC added. He said the examination system was facing new challenges due to rapidly evolving technology and methods used to breach security.

"Technology gives us opportunities but it also brings inherent challenges. Hidden cameras and so many other things are being used to breach the system. This fight is here to stay, but eventually there will be improvement," he said.

Speaking amid growing anxiety among students following the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination, the DU vice chancellor termed the development "painful" and said the situation should have been avoided, but added that the government had taken the "right step at the right time" by cancelling the examination.

"What has happened in the NEET examination is painful. It should have been avoided, but it happened,” he said. Singh urged students not to panic and instead to prepare again for the examination. "My request to students is that they do not waste their time. Study hard again.