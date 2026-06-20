Family Shocked After Nagpur NEET Aspirant Allocated Re-Exam Centre In Abu Dhabi; NTA Resolves Issue After Complaint
The NTA has resolved an issue with regard to an admit card that had mistakenly assigned a Nagpur NEET aspirant's re-exam centre in Abu Dhabi.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
Nagpur: Following complaint by a family of a NEET-UG 2026 candidate from Nagpur that his admit card showed a school in Abu Dhabi as his centre for re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has responded, saying it has resolved the examination centre allocation issue.
The matter came to light after the father of NEET aspirant Abdullah Mohammad Talib claimed that his admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21 mentioned a school in Abu Dhabi as his examination centre.
Speaking to ANI, Abdullah's father, Mohammad Talib, said the whole family was shocked when they downloaded the admit card on Friday evening. "When we downloaded the admit card at 4 PM yesterday, we found the centre mentioned to be a school in Abu Dhabi. We were shocked as we had not given anything as such in our options," he said.
The grievance is being addressed and the candidate will be allocated a centre in Nagpur, after due verification, in the next few hours.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 20, 2026
Talib said they immediately contacted the NTA helpline, which advised them to send an email regarding the issue.
"We dialled up the helpline number. They told us to send them a mail. When we sent a mail, we received a call that we will be issued a fresh admit card by 4 PM on Saturday," he said.
Talib said they had selected three districts as their preferred examination locations and requested that Nagpur be allotted as the examination centre, as there was little time left before the examination.
"We had given three districts as options but we now demand that Nagpur be given to us as the centre because he is shocked. There is no time to go to any other district," he said.
On whether the exam centre allocation issue affected his son, Talib said, "He cried a lot yesterday and did not even want to write the exam. But his mother tried to convince him. If he is convinced, he will appear for the exam. He does not even have a passport."
Meanwhile, responding to reports on exam centre issue, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh told ANI that the issue has been resolved. "The candidate has now been allotted a centre in Nagpur," Singh said.
In an official statement, NTA said the grievance is being addressed and the candidate will be allocated a centre in Nagpur, after due verification, in the next few hours.
Dehradun Centre For Bhubaneswar Aspirant!
A similar issue was reported in Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar, where NEET aspirant Sanjana Sanjibanee found that her re-NEET admit card has listed Dehradun as her exam centre instead of Bhubaneswar, previously allotted to her during May 3 exam. After complaint that it was difficult to travel 1500 KM at such short notice, NTA reportedly rectified and reallocated centre to Bhubaneswar.
Urgent intervention requested.— Veterans Club Odisha (@club_odisha) June 19, 2026
NEET candidate Ms. Sanjana Sanjibanee of BBSR, Odisha was earlier allotted exam centre at Bhubaneswar. However, the Re-NEET admit card suddenly allots centre at Dehradun. At such short notice, travel over 1500 km is extremely difficult. pic.twitter.com/ruOXoTlaBq
"Heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Education, NTA and all concerned authorities for restoring the NEET examination centre from Dehradun to Bhubaneswar. This timely decision has brought immense relief to the ward of an ESM and the family. Grateful for the prompt & compassionate response," said the 'X' user who had raised the complaint.
The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.
Also Read:
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