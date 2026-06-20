ETV Bharat / bharat

Family Shocked After Nagpur NEET Aspirant Allocated Re-Exam Centre In Abu Dhabi; NTA Resolves Issue After Complaint

Nagpur: Following complaint by a family of a NEET-UG 2026 candidate from Nagpur that his admit card showed a school in Abu Dhabi as his centre for re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has responded, saying it has resolved the examination centre allocation issue.

The matter came to light after the father of NEET aspirant Abdullah Mohammad Talib claimed that his admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21 mentioned a school in Abu Dhabi as his examination centre.

Speaking to ANI, Abdullah's father, Mohammad Talib, said the whole family was shocked when they downloaded the admit card on Friday evening. "When we downloaded the admit card at 4 PM yesterday, we found the centre mentioned to be a school in Abu Dhabi. We were shocked as we had not given anything as such in our options," he said.

Talib said they immediately contacted the NTA helpline, which advised them to send an email regarding the issue.

"We dialled up the helpline number. They told us to send them a mail. When we sent a mail, we received a call that we will be issued a fresh admit card by 4 PM on Saturday," he said.

Talib said they had selected three districts as their preferred examination locations and requested that Nagpur be allotted as the examination centre, as there was little time left before the examination.

"We had given three districts as options but we now demand that Nagpur be given to us as the centre because he is shocked. There is no time to go to any other district," he said.