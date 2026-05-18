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NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Detains Latur RCC Coaching Director Shivraj Motegaonkar

The 'Motegaonkar Connection' has emerged from P V Kulkarni's interrogation. A 28-member CBI team, which had arrived in Latur to investigate this case, conducted a thorough interrogation of Motegaonkar. Subsequently, he underwent a prolonged interrogation in Pune as well. Police sources said that Motegaonkar's alleged involvement came to light during Kulkarni's investigations.

Latur/Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody Shivraj Motegaonkar, the Director of RCC Coaching Classes in Latur. This has uncovered a significant lead in the NEET 2026 paper leak case. The CBI has taken him into custody and will be produced before a court in Delhi.

Shocking claims surfaced during interviews conducted by RCC Classes with their students, following the NEET examination held on May 3. Students explicitly stated that many questions from their mock tests had appeared verbatim in the final examination. RCC Classes and its Director, Motegaonkar, found themselves embroiled in a controversy after claims were made that no less than 42 questions matched perfectly. The investigation in this entire matter gained momentum after a parent filed a complaint.

Sources said Motegaonkar's name also surfaced during the interrogation of Manisha Waghmare. Subsequently, the CBI conducted a thorough examination of the documents, computers, and digital data found at Motegaonkar's office.

It is understood that several doctors and students have been summoned to the CBI office in Pune for questioning. Sources said several individuals have been interrogated since Sunday night. It has emerged that Motegaonkar was questioned for 11 continuous hours.