ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET 2025 Too Under Scanner As CBI Opens Pandora Box At Jaipur Family

New Delhi: Amid the major controversy around the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) preliminary probe suggested a multi-state network involved in the crime that goes beyond this year's pre-medical test.

According to investigators, this year’s paper distribution chain started with a hard copy of the questions obtained in Pune, Maharashtra, which was then circulated via couriers, WhatsApp groups, and coaching networks across other cities and states like Rajasthan and Haryana.

They also confirmed that five members of the family of key accused Dinesh Binwal had secured medical admissions last year too, putting the 2025 NEET examination under scrutiny as well.

The CBI, which is probing the case, has informed a special court in New Delhi that it was investigating a “larger conspiracy” involving officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other departments.

Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta, meanwhile, sent the five persons arrested earlier to seven days’ CBI custody. The arrested persons, Shubham Khairnar from Nashik; Dinesh Binwal; his brother Mangilal; Mangilal’s son Vikas Biwal, from Jaipur; and Gurugram, Haryana resident Yash, were taken into custody by the agency after a transit remand was secured from different states.

NEET 2025 Too Under Scanner As CBI Opens Pandora Box At Jaipur Family (ETV Bharat)

Dinesh, his brother Mangilal and Mangilal’s son Vikas belong to one family from Jamwaramgarh on the outskirts of Jaipur City in Rajasthan. The CBI is also probing the 2025 NEET selection of five from the family of Dinesh and Mangilal—Vikas, Gunjan, Palak, Sonia and Prakriti.

CBI on trail of interstate gang

The CBI told the court that it accused Shubham Khairnar of Nashik in Maharashtra of allegedly obtaining the leaked NEET question paper on April 28, 2026, from a person in Pune, who had sourced it through an NTA contact.

The agency said that Shubham struck a deal worth Rs 15 lakh with accused Yash Yadav in Gurugram, Haryana, for the leaked paper.

According to the CBI, WhatsApp chats between Shubham and Yash were recovered from Yash’s mobile phone. It revealed that Shubham assisted Yash in distributing the leaked NEET-UG 2026 question paper. Yash reportedly received PDF files of the NEET question papers for physics, chemistry, and biology via Telegram on April 29, 2026. The agency confirmed that the leaked files have been recovered.

The CBI further alleged that after receiving the leaked paper, Yash struck a deal with accused Mangilal for Rs 10 lakh and shared the paper with him via Telegram.

The accused in the NEET-UG paper leak were produced in a court in New Delhi (ANI)

According to investigators, Mangilal allegedly circulated printed copies of the leaked paper to a friend of his son Vikas, besides sharing them with another son and a cousin. The CBI alleged that Mangilal also obtained answers to the leaked question paper from a teacher in exchange for money.

Five of Binwal family clear NEET

According to sources, the CBI has now turned its attention to the Binwal family from Jammaramgarh on Jaipur's outskirts in Rajasthan. During the investigation, it was found that five members of the family, including four daughters, have secured seats in medical colleges, raising several questions.

According to the CBI, Dinesh’s daughter, Gunjan, cleared NEET and was allotted a seat at Banaras Medical College last year. The daughters of Dinesh and Mangilal’s elder brother, Ghanshyam—Palak and Sonia—also cleared NEET the previous year. Sonia is currently studying at a medical college in Mumbai.

Mangilal’s daughter Prakriti is studying at Dausa Medical College, while Vikas has now secured admission at Sawai Madhopur Medical College. The probe suggests that this network has been operating systematically for several years.