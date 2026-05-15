NEET 2025 Too Under Scanner As CBI Opens Pandora Box At Jaipur Family
CBI investigation exposes multi-state NEET paper leak network spanning 2025 and 2026 exams, revealing alleged involvement of NTA officials and large-scale medical admission fraud.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST|
Updated : May 15, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the major controversy around the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) preliminary probe suggested a multi-state network involved in the crime that goes beyond this year's pre-medical test.
According to investigators, this year’s paper distribution chain started with a hard copy of the questions obtained in Pune, Maharashtra, which was then circulated via couriers, WhatsApp groups, and coaching networks across other cities and states like Rajasthan and Haryana.
They also confirmed that five members of the family of key accused Dinesh Binwal had secured medical admissions last year too, putting the 2025 NEET examination under scrutiny as well.
The CBI, which is probing the case, has informed a special court in New Delhi that it was investigating a “larger conspiracy” involving officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other departments.
Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta, meanwhile, sent the five persons arrested earlier to seven days’ CBI custody. The arrested persons, Shubham Khairnar from Nashik; Dinesh Binwal; his brother Mangilal; Mangilal’s son Vikas Biwal, from Jaipur; and Gurugram, Haryana resident Yash, were taken into custody by the agency after a transit remand was secured from different states.
Dinesh, his brother Mangilal and Mangilal’s son Vikas belong to one family from Jamwaramgarh on the outskirts of Jaipur City in Rajasthan. The CBI is also probing the 2025 NEET selection of five from the family of Dinesh and Mangilal—Vikas, Gunjan, Palak, Sonia and Prakriti.
CBI on trail of interstate gang
The CBI told the court that it accused Shubham Khairnar of Nashik in Maharashtra of allegedly obtaining the leaked NEET question paper on April 28, 2026, from a person in Pune, who had sourced it through an NTA contact.
The agency said that Shubham struck a deal worth Rs 15 lakh with accused Yash Yadav in Gurugram, Haryana, for the leaked paper.
According to the CBI, WhatsApp chats between Shubham and Yash were recovered from Yash’s mobile phone. It revealed that Shubham assisted Yash in distributing the leaked NEET-UG 2026 question paper. Yash reportedly received PDF files of the NEET question papers for physics, chemistry, and biology via Telegram on April 29, 2026. The agency confirmed that the leaked files have been recovered.
The CBI further alleged that after receiving the leaked paper, Yash struck a deal with accused Mangilal for Rs 10 lakh and shared the paper with him via Telegram.
According to investigators, Mangilal allegedly circulated printed copies of the leaked paper to a friend of his son Vikas, besides sharing them with another son and a cousin. The CBI alleged that Mangilal also obtained answers to the leaked question paper from a teacher in exchange for money.
Five of Binwal family clear NEET
According to sources, the CBI has now turned its attention to the Binwal family from Jammaramgarh on Jaipur's outskirts in Rajasthan. During the investigation, it was found that five members of the family, including four daughters, have secured seats in medical colleges, raising several questions.
According to the CBI, Dinesh’s daughter, Gunjan, cleared NEET and was allotted a seat at Banaras Medical College last year. The daughters of Dinesh and Mangilal’s elder brother, Ghanshyam—Palak and Sonia—also cleared NEET the previous year. Sonia is currently studying at a medical college in Mumbai.
Mangilal’s daughter Prakriti is studying at Dausa Medical College, while Vikas has now secured admission at Sawai Madhopur Medical College. The probe suggests that this network has been operating systematically for several years.
The trail reportedly goes from Dhananjay in Ahilyabai Nagar, Maharashtra, to Shubham Khairnar in Nashik, and then to Yash in Haryana.
Yash, who had previously prepared for NEET in Sikar, connected with Vikas, establishing the link that brought Dinesh and Mangilal into the network.
The CBI has learned that around Diwali 2025, Yash allegedly assured Vikas and Mangilal that the exam paper would be made available. Following this, Dinesh reportedly paid a significant sum to obtain the paper for his son and nephew.
Dinesh’s son is accused of distributing the paper on a large scale through his friend, who is being questioned in detail. Reports suggest that students in different coaching centres in Sikar received the paper approximately 15 hours before the exam, sparking widespread concern and triggering an investigation.
Discrepancies in marks
Per the officials, a review of Vikas’s academic records reveals that his scores in classes 10 and 12 were merely average. In NEET-2024, too, he secured a score of only 270 marks, but despite these results, he managed to secure admission to a government medical college.
“This was the precise point where suspicions began to deepen. The subsequent investigation revealed that he had been provided with the question paper in advance through a leak,” they said.
The investigation also revealed that Vikas’s cousin, Rishi, had also obtained the exam paper this year. There is a strong possibility that he would have secured selection this time if the leak had not been uncovered. Records show that Rishi passed Class 12 with the help of grace marks and scored only 43.67 per cent in Class 10.
Among five candidates, notable discrepancies emerge between their academic records, NEET-2024 scores, mock test performances, and NEET-2025 percentiles.
Vikas had scored a moderate 63 per cent in Class 10 and 55 per cent in Class 12, with a low NEET-2024 score of 270 out of 720. Despite attempting 46 mock tests with an average score of 384, he achieved an 85.11 percentile in NEET-2025 and secured admission to a government medical college.
Prakriti shows higher academic marks, 69 per cent in Class 10 and 91 per cent in Class 12; yet, her NEET-2024 score was 332, with an average mock test score of 302 from 46 attempts. She achieved an 89.08 percentile in NEET-2025 and also gained admission to a government medical college.
Gunjan presents strong academic marks (86 per cent in Class 10 and 70 per cent in Class 12) and scored 355 on the NEET-2024. With 50 mock tests averaging between 320 and 342, she reached a 92.53 percentile in NEET-2025 and secured a government college seat.
Sonia had average academic scores (63 per cent in Class 10 and 89 per cent in Class 12), scored 360 in NEET-2024, and averaged 341–361 in 49 mock tests. She achieved a 94.07 percentile in NEET-2025.
Palak stands out with top academic scores (93 per cent and 89 per cent), a high NEET-2024 score of 512, and an average mock test score between 515 and 550. She earned a 98.61 percentile and secured admission to a government medical college in Jaipur.
Officials said the data reveals inconsistencies, particularly between academic performance, mock test averages, and NEET outcomes, raising questions about the underlying evaluation standards.
Pune woman received money from 21 accounts
Meanwhile, the CBI have found that Pune-based accused Manisha Waghmare, a beautician by profession, received money from 21 different bank accounts ahead of the NEET-UG examination held on May 3.
Manisha Waghmare, who runs a beauty parlour in Pune’s Sukh Sagar Nagar area, allegedly acted as an intermediary, connecting NEET aspirants to 26-year-old Dhananjay Lokhande, a BAMS graduate from Mangaluru who runs a medical admission consultancy in Pune.
According to investigators, Dhananjay was in contact with Shubham Khairnar, who was arrested earlier.
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