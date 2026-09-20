ETV Bharat / bharat

Need Well-Structured Policies, Community Participation To Address Climate Change: President

New Delhi: A well-structured framework of policies and actions, involving governments, legal experts and affected communities, is essential to effectively address the complex challenge of climate change, President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the international conference on 'The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics' here, President Murmu said climate change was having serious repercussions on food security, health, and livelihoods.

She said the framework must ensure the active participation of communities most affected by climate change, with special sensitivity towards the needs of rural and forest-dwelling communities, small farmers, women, and other vulnerable sections.

"Climate change creates imbalances across multiple levels of human existence. Issues such as biodiversity loss, water stress and land degradation are deeply intertwined with it. It is also having serious repercussions on food security, health, and livelihoods," President Murmu said at the event organised by the National Green Tribunal.

She underlined that traditional knowledge systems, along with the practices and lived experiences of local communities, play a vital role in enhancing climate adaptation capacity. "We must strengthen climate resilience through people-centric and community-based adaptation approaches rooted in traditional knowledge," she said.

She said sustainable afforestation can also play a significant role in enhancing climate resilience, and afforestation efforts that nurture biodiversity and are aligned with local conditions can be instrumental in this regard. "The true objective of sustainable afforestation is not merely planting trees, but rather restoring healthy and self-sustaining ecosystems," she said.