ETV Bharat / bharat

Need To Weed Out Judges Who Fall Prey To Greed, Tainted Decisions Tarnish Judiciary: Justice Nagarathna

Bengaluru: Supreme Court Justice B V Nagarathna on Saturday said judges who fall prey to greed and temptation and are unable to live within their known sources of income must be "weeded out" of the system.

"A tainted decision by a judge is a black mark on the Judge and on the Judiciary itself," Justice Nagarathna said. She was speaking at the 22nd Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers held in Bengaluru on the theme 'Reimagining the Judiciary in the Era of Artificial Intelligence'.

She said there has been an adequate increase in salaries and allowances for the judges in the district judiciary after the Pay Commission’s recommendations were accepted by the Supreme Court and implemented by the state governments.

"Judges who are unable to live within their known sources of income and fall prey to greed and temptation must be weeded out of the system. I must add that judges must be free from external pressures or from their colleagues. They must develop courage and independence," she said.

"A tainted decision by a judge is a black mark on the judge and on the judiciary itself. Hence, let us realise and be conscious of our duty to the litigant public and to the nation," said Justice Nagarathna.

She said it is essential to remind high courts that judges in the district judiciary must feel protected and supported by them in the discharge of their duties through fair consideration of their representations, and the exercise of powers under Article 235 relating to promotions, postings, transfers and leave.

“A fair, transparent and responsive administration by high courts is essential to preserve both the independence and morale of judges at the district level,” she said.