Need To Weed Out Judges Who Fall Prey To Greed, Tainted Decisions Tarnish Judiciary: Justice Nagarathna
Speaking on AI and its impact, the SC judge said the classical idea of judicial independence must evolve to include independence from undue AI influence.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 18, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Bengaluru: Supreme Court Justice B V Nagarathna on Saturday said judges who fall prey to greed and temptation and are unable to live within their known sources of income must be "weeded out" of the system.
"A tainted decision by a judge is a black mark on the Judge and on the Judiciary itself," Justice Nagarathna said. She was speaking at the 22nd Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers held in Bengaluru on the theme 'Reimagining the Judiciary in the Era of Artificial Intelligence'.
She said there has been an adequate increase in salaries and allowances for the judges in the district judiciary after the Pay Commission’s recommendations were accepted by the Supreme Court and implemented by the state governments.
"Judges who are unable to live within their known sources of income and fall prey to greed and temptation must be weeded out of the system. I must add that judges must be free from external pressures or from their colleagues. They must develop courage and independence," she said.
"A tainted decision by a judge is a black mark on the judge and on the judiciary itself. Hence, let us realise and be conscious of our duty to the litigant public and to the nation," said Justice Nagarathna.
She said it is essential to remind high courts that judges in the district judiciary must feel protected and supported by them in the discharge of their duties through fair consideration of their representations, and the exercise of powers under Article 235 relating to promotions, postings, transfers and leave.
“A fair, transparent and responsive administration by high courts is essential to preserve both the independence and morale of judges at the district level,” she said.
She said there must be a consciousness regarding the increase of women in the district judiciary and there must be safety, dignity, and enabling work conditions for women judges.
“This includes not just physical infrastructure but also institutional sensitivity and protection against bias or harassment. Strengthening these aspects is integral to building a judiciary that is not only efficient but also inclusive and secure for all its members,” she said.
Justice Nagarathna said if judges begin to rely too much on AI, this can create a form of cognitive influence. She said AI poses a threat to human cognition by subtly shaping how humans process information and make decisions, thereby threatening cognitive autonomy.
“Therefore, the classical idea of judicial independence must evolve to include independence from undue AI influence. This means ensuring that judges retain final control over reasoning and that use of AI remains at the periphery at all times and at all stages. Judicial independence in the modern era is not just freedom from external power, but also freedom from algorithmic influence”, said Justice Nagarathna.
She said the future of justice cannot be shaped by AI, but by judges only: supported by tools, but guided always by constitutional values, rule of law, and commitment to equity and fairness.
She said Artificial intelligence, in this context, must always remain on the periphery: as a tool, as an aid, as a support system, but never the core of decision-making. “The core must always be human judgment, guided by legal reasoning, constitutional values, and a deep sense of justice. If at any point technology begins to replace human judgment, we risk weakening the very institution of judiciary that we are trying to strengthen,” she said.
The event was also attended by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka, apex court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Justice Vibhu Bhakru, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, and other members of the judicial fraternity.
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