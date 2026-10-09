ETV Bharat / bharat

Need To Protect Students’ Futures: SC, Rejecting Plea To Withdraw Its Order Quashing FIRs Against July Jantar Mantar Protesters

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 3 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday underscored that the student protesters at the Jantar Mantar demonstrations in July were young, with lives and futures ahead of them, stressing that the judiciary must consider their parents and long‑term prospects.

The Apex court made these observations while declining to entertain a plea, seeking an investigation of the FIRs registered by Delhi Police against student protesters over the protests in July. The Apex court noted that the petition effectively sought a review of its earlier order, quashing those cases, and stated it did not want to entangle students in repeated court appearances.

The matter came up before a bench comprising the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea filed by L Ramanathan, represented by advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, who argued that there cannot be any judicial interference in police functions, as they are "independent and sovereign". The plea was filed before the court passed the September 1 order, quashing the FIRs. The plea made Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke a respondent in the matter. During the hearing, Nedumpara questioned the maintainability of the PIL in the absence of actual litigants. The bench said it exercised its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the FIRs, after considering the futures of the student protesters. Pointing to a contention in the petition that the court should not have used the power under Article 142 to quash the FIRs connected with the Jantar Mantar protests, the CJI said there is no guarantee that the court will keep passing 100 per cent correct orders.