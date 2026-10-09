Need To Protect Students’ Futures: SC, Rejecting Plea To Withdraw Its Order Quashing FIRs Against July Jantar Mantar Protesters
“There are young students and protestors... Have long lives ahead. Don’t want to entangle them with court hearings…,” said CJI Surya Kant.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 9, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday underscored that the student protesters at the Jantar Mantar demonstrations in July were young, with lives and futures ahead of them, stressing that the judiciary must consider their parents and long‑term prospects.
The Apex court made these observations while declining to entertain a plea, seeking an investigation of the FIRs registered by Delhi Police against student protesters over the protests in July. The Apex court noted that the petition effectively sought a review of its earlier order, quashing those cases, and stated it did not want to entangle students in repeated court appearances.
The matter came up before a bench comprising the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea filed by L Ramanathan, represented by advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, who argued that there cannot be any judicial interference in police functions, as they are "independent and sovereign".
The plea was filed before the court passed the September 1 order, quashing the FIRs. The plea made Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke a respondent in the matter.
During the hearing, Nedumpara questioned the maintainability of the PIL in the absence of actual litigants. The bench said it exercised its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the FIRs, after considering the futures of the student protesters.
Pointing to a contention in the petition that the court should not have used the power under Article 142 to quash the FIRs connected with the Jantar Mantar protests, the CJI said there is no guarantee that the court will keep passing 100 per cent correct orders.
“Please appreciate there are young students and protestors before us. We have to see their parents, and at their long lives and future prospects. Don’t want to entangle them (with) coming to court and attending hearings…,” the CJI told advocate Nedumpara.
The CJI referred to an order passed by the Apex court on September 9, in which it allowed the Himachal Pradesh government to withdraw prosecution against some sitting or former MLAs in several criminal cases registered during the COVID-19 pandemic period. The matter was heard by the same bench led by the CJI.
The bench noted that no grave or heinous crimes were alleged in these cases, which included those related to burning of effigies and 'dharnas' on highways. The bench passed the order on a plea filed by the state government, challenging an April 2024 order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.
Today, the CJI said that because the Apex court had issued a judicial mandate, the cases against the lawmakers could not be dropped; therefore, the High Court declined to entertain the matter, but the Apex court allowed it. “They are not hardened criminals. At one point of time, in public interest…,” the CJI observed.
The bench was not keen to entertain the plea by Nedumpara's client, observing that the relief sought, effectively amounted to a challenge to its earlier decision to quash the FIRs. “This petition is like seeking review of our order (quashing FIRs by invoking Article 142)," observed the bench.
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