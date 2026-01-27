ETV Bharat / bharat

'Need To Hear This Matter In Detail': SC On Pleas Against Non-Disclosure Of Answer Keys For NEET-PG Exams

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a plea challenging the non-disclosure of question papers and answer keys in the NEET-PG 2025 examination by the National Board of Examinations.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench expressed doubt over the logic behind the policy of non-disclosure of NEET PG question papers.

"We will hear this matter in detail. We still need justification for this. We are not fully convinced. We will examine this," the bench said. The top court made this observation while hearing a clutch of pleas seeking disclosure of answer keys and question papers of NEET-PG.