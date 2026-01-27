'Need To Hear This Matter In Detail': SC On Pleas Against Non-Disclosure Of Answer Keys For NEET-PG Exams
The bench expressed doubt over the logic behind the policy of non-disclosure of NEET PG question papers.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 27, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a plea challenging the non-disclosure of question papers and answer keys in the NEET-PG 2025 examination by the National Board of Examinations.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench expressed doubt over the logic behind the policy of non-disclosure of NEET PG question papers.
"We will hear this matter in detail. We still need justification for this. We are not fully convinced. We will examine this," the bench said. The top court made this observation while hearing a clutch of pleas seeking disclosure of answer keys and question papers of NEET-PG.
The National Board of Examinations had filed an affidavit before the top court. The NBE had submitted that on-disclosure being followed by it aims to safeguard the said scarce national asset’s misuse and exploitation, especially by the coaching industry.
The petitioners have contended that the disclosure prevents candidates from seeing a clear, candidate-wise view of the questions they actually attempted, since different candidates are given different sets of question papers. In September 2025, another bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala had issued notices to the Centre on pleas seeking publication of the answer keys for NEET-PG 2025.
