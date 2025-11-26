ETV Bharat / bharat

Need To Finalise Memorandum Of Procedure For Judicial Appointments: SCBA President

New Delhi: Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Vikas Singh on Wednesday stressed the need to finalise the Memorandum of Procedure for judicial appointments. He said this will ensure that judges of fine calibre comes to the higher courts and that there is credibility in the process. Memorandum of Procedure is the list of rules and procedures for appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and high courts.

Speaking at a Constitution Day celebration organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Singh highlighted deficiencies in judicial infrastructure, particularly in lower courts.

"I beseech the law minister, the Chief Justice of India and the other collegium judges that this Memorandum of Procedure has been hanging fire since 2016. The Memorandum of Procedure is basically meant to ensure that the collegium system has more accountability, and I request that it be finalised at the earliest," Singh said.