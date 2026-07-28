'Need To Define Digital Arrest As Offence': SC Favours Legislative Intervention Against Deepfakes
The amicus curiae said defining digital offence as offence would act as a deterrent as many don't know it exists despite all the awareness programmes.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suggested that the Union government formally define “digital arrest” as a standalone offence carrying stringent penal consequences, noting that such acts often involve elements of extortion and robbery and allow authorities to freeze assets when incriminating material surfaces against an accused.
The apex court also flagged the menace of deepfakes and suggested legislative intervention to define these emerging online crimes.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a suo motu case initiated by the top court in connection with digital arrest scams.
During the hearing, the CJI observed that digital arrest involves elements of extortion, and there are also ingredients of robbery and dacoity, and everything is there. “But then do you need to define it as independent, standalone offence with very serious and penal consequences…when there is prima facie evidence found against a suspect his assets should be frozen immediately,” observed the CJI.
The amicus curiae said defining it as an offence would act as a deterrent as many do not know such an offence exists, despite all the awareness programs.
Attorney General R Venkataramani contended that an Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) was finalising a comprehensive report to identify gaps in the system.
“Changes are necessary, Attorney, in the Information Technology Act where you have offences like hacking etc. but also by impersonation. The entire legal architecture was in light of technology in 2000…,” said Justice Bagchi.
Justice Bagchi also flagged the growing menace of deepfakes and urged legislative action to define and tackle these emerging online crimes
“Today, we have deepfakes now. We have other technological tools to be used both for cheating and impersonation, which may require a relook…You fight with the given tooth, but we are also requesting you to chisel your….Powers we exercise under Article 142, we cannot define a crime”, said Justice Bagchi. The AG replied that he understands it.
The amicus curiae pointed out that victim compensation may also need to be addressed. “That is the reason I am indicating where there is prima facie evidence. It has to be a reasoned decision…. All movable and immovable assets can be frozen,” observed the CJI.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the RBI, said: “There is a draft bill coming up, possibly this session, which takes care of digital arrest and deepfakes etc.” Justice Bagchi remarked that it is very essential and pointed out that the IT Act remains frozen to 2000. Mehta said it needs to advance with time.
The bench was informed that the CBI is presently investigating around 20 major digital fraud cases involving losses of Rs 10 crore and above, and the remaining cases are being handled by the respective state police authorities.
The AG also highlighted various security measures being undertaken by the banks. After hearing submissions, the bench said it will issue directions in the matter on Wednesday.
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