ETV Bharat / bharat

'Need To Define Digital Arrest As Offence': SC Favours Legislative Intervention Against Deepfakes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suggested that the Union government formally define “digital arrest” as a standalone offence carrying stringent penal consequences, noting that such acts often involve elements of extortion and robbery and allow authorities to freeze assets when incriminating material surfaces against an accused.

The apex court also flagged the menace of deepfakes and suggested legislative intervention to define these emerging online crimes.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a suo motu case initiated by the top court in connection with digital arrest scams.

During the hearing, the CJI observed that digital arrest involves elements of extortion, and there are also ingredients of robbery and dacoity, and everything is there. “But then do you need to define it as independent, standalone offence with very serious and penal consequences…when there is prima facie evidence found against a suspect his assets should be frozen immediately,” observed the CJI.

The amicus curiae said defining it as an offence would act as a deterrent as many do not know such an offence exists, despite all the awareness programs.

Attorney General R Venkataramani contended that an Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) was finalising a comprehensive report to identify gaps in the system.

“Changes are necessary, Attorney, in the Information Technology Act where you have offences like hacking etc. but also by impersonation. The entire legal architecture was in light of technology in 2000…,” said Justice Bagchi.