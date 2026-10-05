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Don't Just Catch Culprits After The Crime, Create Fear In Minds Of Goons To Prevent Rape: SC To Delhi Police

FILE- Supreme Court of India ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 3 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday pressed the Delhi Police to rise to the challenge of preventing sexual crimes, observing that catching culprits after the crime is no solution. The Apex court stressed that officers must instill fear in potential offenders and act swiftly on suspicion, observing: “Do not let us down, rise to the occasion, please! Every woman, every girl molested and raped, is our sister, our mother… It is a huge challenge for the police department of the NCT (National Capital Territory).”

The matter came up before a bench of justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran. On September 28, the Apex court voiced concern over a spate of sexual assault cases in Delhi, taking suo motu cognisance of incidents that include a rape in a park and the alleged sexual assault of a minor on a moving sleeper bus. The Apex court sought a comprehensive status report from concerned authorities, asking: What are the measures presently undertaken to ensure adequate safety and security arrangements in public places, including parks, roads, public transport facilities, markets, educational institutions and other areas frequented by women and children? The court fixed the matter for a hearing on October 5. During the hearing today, Justice Pardiwala told Delhi Police, “Now with these intervening holidays — Durga Puja and Diwali — these miscreants, goons, anti-social elements will be on a high. So, you have to be very careful. As we are again repeating, create fear in the minds of all these criminals. Something goes wrong; you are doomed. You need to prevent this at any cost. So, what is happening today is that you catch hold of the culprit.” The bench added that the police have the skill, promptness, and expertise to apprehend the accused, but that is not the solution. “What is important is to prevent the crime, and not just obey orders. That is important,” said Justice Pardiwala.