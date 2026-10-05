Don't Just Catch Culprits After The Crime, Create Fear In Minds Of Goons To Prevent Rape: SC To Delhi Police
"Prevent the crime, don't just obey orders," said Justice Pardiwala, adding, "Rape is something which is not at all acceptable to any society."
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 5, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday pressed the Delhi Police to rise to the challenge of preventing sexual crimes, observing that catching culprits after the crime is no solution. The Apex court stressed that officers must instill fear in potential offenders and act swiftly on suspicion, observing: “Do not let us down, rise to the occasion, please! Every woman, every girl molested and raped, is our sister, our mother… It is a huge challenge for the police department of the NCT (National Capital Territory).”
The matter came up before a bench of justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran. On September 28, the Apex court voiced concern over a spate of sexual assault cases in Delhi, taking suo motu cognisance of incidents that include a rape in a park and the alleged sexual assault of a minor on a moving sleeper bus.
The Apex court sought a comprehensive status report from concerned authorities, asking: What are the measures presently undertaken to ensure adequate safety and security arrangements in public places, including parks, roads, public transport facilities, markets, educational institutions and other areas frequented by women and children? The court fixed the matter for a hearing on October 5.
During the hearing today, Justice Pardiwala told Delhi Police, “Now with these intervening holidays — Durga Puja and Diwali — these miscreants, goons, anti-social elements will be on a high. So, you have to be very careful. As we are again repeating, create fear in the minds of all these criminals. Something goes wrong; you are doomed. You need to prevent this at any cost. So, what is happening today is that you catch hold of the culprit.”
The bench added that the police have the skill, promptness, and expertise to apprehend the accused, but that is not the solution. “What is important is to prevent the crime, and not just obey orders. That is important,” said Justice Pardiwala.
Citing the Court’s previous order, the bench said the there is no doubt Delhi Police will start complying. The bench told the counsel that for any suggestion they must get in touch with the amicus curiae in the matter and it would be brought to the court’s attention. “So, with great hope we are asking all officers to proceed to their headquarters. Do not let us down, rise to the occasion, please! Every woman, every girl molested and raped is our sister, our mother… it is a huge challenge for the police department of the NCT. Take it up as a challenge… live up to our expectations… don’t allow such things to happen… do you all keep any track of who enters the park and who comes out? Are the parks locked during night hours? You cannot install CCTVs all over the park, but at least at entry points, exit points…,” said Justice Pardiwala.
The bench said the installation of CCTVs is not enough and there has to be a cell to monitor it round the clock. “You need to have one huge monitoring cell… You find one suspicious moment... An officer should immediately act… You find one woman boarding a bus all alone, no other passenger... suspicious... Act immediately. That is your job. That is your duty,” said Justice Pardiwala, scheduling the matter for further hearing on November 16.
On September 28, the Apex court said that what is required is a measurable response, with responsibility and accountability fixed upon authorities entrusted with prevention of crime, maintenance of public order and protection of vulnerable persons.
The bench stressed that public spaces suffering from inadequate illumination, deficient surveillance, or a lack of visible police patrolling and prompt interventional response mechanisms inevitably expose every citizen to heightened security risks.
Also Read: