Need Framework To Deal With Challenge Of Biological Weapons: Jaishankar

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: India on Monday pitched for a global mechanism to check any possible misuse of biological weapons in view of the uncertain international security environment. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said "misuse" of biological weapons by non-state actors is no longer a distant possibility and international cooperation is needed to combat such a challenge. He was speaking at a conference on 50 years of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC). Bioterrorism is a serious concern that the international community has to be adequately prepared for. Yet the BWC still lacks basic institutional structures," he said.