Need Fast-track Court In Every District To Fight Crimes Against Children, Women: Swati Maliwal In RS

MP Swati Maliwal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Friday called for the setting up of fast-track courts in every district of the country for speedy trials to protect children and women from sexual crimes. Participating in a discussion on a private member bill, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2024, in the Upper House, Maliwal also called for enhancing resources for police and fixing their accountability.

Pointing out challenges faced by victims of sexual violence, she said that cases take a lot of time to come to a conclusion, and there are over 3 lakh POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases pending in courts.

"No every district has a fast-track courts, and wherever they are, there justice is not happening at a fast pace," Maliwal lamented.

Pointing out measures to protect women and children from sexual crimes, she said, "Every district must have fast-track courts, and they should work in a fast-track manner." Each district must also have modern forensic science laboratories, she said, adding that at present those laboratories are in a poor condition, and for years, samples are lying wasted in those labs.

"If forensic samples are made available timely, there are chances of expediting the cases in the court in a fast-track manner," Maliwal said, adding that the lengthy trials take a toll on the ability of the rape survivors to fight their cases.

Stating that women's safety is not a responsibility of just the police and government, and is a collective responsibility of society, she said, "It needs an honest implementation of the law." She also said resources for police must be increased and their accountability must be fixed.