‘Need A Workable Solution’: SC Appoints Ex-Judge As Mediator In Tamil Nadu Temple Ritual Dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday emphasised a “workable solution” to resolve the 120-year-old conflict between two sects of Sri Vaishnavas over the performance of rituals at historic Sri Devarajaswamy Temple at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. The bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made it clear it was not inclined to see the sects continue fighting in court over religious traditions.

In a significant step toward reconciliation, the apex court appointed former judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul as principal mediator to settle the conflict between the two sects.

The matter is regarding a long-standing dispute between the Thengalai (southern sect) and Vadagalai (northern sect) Vaishnavite sects over the recitation of mantras and prabandham during ceremonial worship at Sri Devaraja Swamy Temple in Kancheepuram.

The apex court was hearing an appeal of S Narayanan challenging a Madras High Court verdict that dismissed a petition seeking permission for the Vadakalai sect to recite prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The petitioners contended that members of the Vadakalai sect were being unlawfully denied the right to participate in the rituals, despite being recognised as a religious denomination.

Terming the high court order “incompatible” with Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion, the petitioners assailed the high court verdict, saying it relied heavily on pre-Constitution decisions that recognised hereditary Adhiapaka Mirasi rights of the Thenkalai sect.

During the hearing, the bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said if parties before the court are true followers of Ramanujan, then they will not fight.

In a lighter vein, the CJI said that God will be happy if the devotees offer two prayers instead of one and added that a devotee wants to just bow before God and recite their own mantras in the language they like. “The first can be by you, and the second…both of you are Ramanuj followers,” said the CJI to the counsel on both sides.

The respondents’ counsel said that the recitals by the Thenkalai sect are over 300 years old and going on as per the temple traditions.

Senior advocate C A Sundaram, representing the respondents, said it is not a linguistic issue at all, and the language is the same, and the temple does a puja, where they have a ritual, and the temple rituals have been going on for 300 years, and they say, 'Change the slokas of that ritual,' and this is where the problem lies.

“In their ritual, they should be free to use their slokas, and in your prayer, you should be free to use your slokas…” observed the CJI. Sundaram said the temple should be free to use slokas, which the temple prayers have used for 300 years.