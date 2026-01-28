‘Need A Workable Solution’: SC Appoints Ex-Judge As Mediator In Tamil Nadu Temple Ritual Dispute
The Supreme Court has urged a workable solution to the century-old ritual dispute between two sects at Kanchipuram’s Sri Devarajaswamy Temple and appointed a mediator.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday emphasised a “workable solution” to resolve the 120-year-old conflict between two sects of Sri Vaishnavas over the performance of rituals at historic Sri Devarajaswamy Temple at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. The bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made it clear it was not inclined to see the sects continue fighting in court over religious traditions.
In a significant step toward reconciliation, the apex court appointed former judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul as principal mediator to settle the conflict between the two sects.
The matter is regarding a long-standing dispute between the Thengalai (southern sect) and Vadagalai (northern sect) Vaishnavite sects over the recitation of mantras and prabandham during ceremonial worship at Sri Devaraja Swamy Temple in Kancheepuram.
The apex court was hearing an appeal of S Narayanan challenging a Madras High Court verdict that dismissed a petition seeking permission for the Vadakalai sect to recite prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.
The petitioners contended that members of the Vadakalai sect were being unlawfully denied the right to participate in the rituals, despite being recognised as a religious denomination.
Terming the high court order “incompatible” with Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion, the petitioners assailed the high court verdict, saying it relied heavily on pre-Constitution decisions that recognised hereditary Adhiapaka Mirasi rights of the Thenkalai sect.
During the hearing, the bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said if parties before the court are true followers of Ramanujan, then they will not fight.
In a lighter vein, the CJI said that God will be happy if the devotees offer two prayers instead of one and added that a devotee wants to just bow before God and recite their own mantras in the language they like. “The first can be by you, and the second…both of you are Ramanuj followers,” said the CJI to the counsel on both sides.
The respondents’ counsel said that the recitals by the Thenkalai sect are over 300 years old and going on as per the temple traditions.
Senior advocate C A Sundaram, representing the respondents, said it is not a linguistic issue at all, and the language is the same, and the temple does a puja, where they have a ritual, and the temple rituals have been going on for 300 years, and they say, 'Change the slokas of that ritual,' and this is where the problem lies.
“In their ritual, they should be free to use their slokas, and in your prayer, you should be free to use your slokas…” observed the CJI. Sundaram said the temple should be free to use slokas, which the temple prayers have used for 300 years.
Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing the petitioner side, contended that the courts should uphold the notion of 'fraternity' and that the two sects should possibly explore an amicable scenario.
Justice Bagchi said even the 1915 Madras High Court judgement upheld in the Privy Council gives them the right to give offerings and make their prayers. Sundaram said the 1915 judgement said the temple ritual is this, and the temple ritual will be continued as it is; however, they are free to offer whatever rituals they want to offer after that. There is no problem. He insisted that the other side is saying that temple rituals should be changed.
“We do not know why you are imagining a dispute which is actually not there… right now we are not on judgment and right now we are on the only workable solution. We do not want both sects of the same Ramanuj followers... they should not fight in courts. That is not the way, and that is not the way we can appease our deity …. ”, said the CJI.
The bench was informed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, a flexible arrangement had been worked out wherein each sect was allowed to chant its respective mantras for 20 seconds.
A counsel said that this arrangement was later discontinued, with the temple administration directing that recitals be performed only by the Thenkalai sect.
After hearing submissions, the bench said senior counsel have gracefully agreed to mediation so that the day-to-day rituals can be performed amicably. “In this regard, we request Mr Sanjay Kishan Kaul, former judge of this court, who was the Chief Justice of Madras High Court also, to act as the principal mediator”, said the bench.
After both parties agreed to go for mediation for amicable resolution of the dispute, the CJI said, “Justice Kaul may associate two more persons of his choice who are well conversant in Tamil and Sanskrit languages, rituals and the religious history of the temple. ”.
The apex court has scheduled the matter for consideration on March 13.
In December last year, a division bench of the Madras High Court upheld the exclusive rights of the Thengalai community to perform the Adhiapaka Mirasi (official ceremonial worship) at the temple.
The high court had dismissed challenges raised by Vadagalai members seeking to recite their own mantram and prabandham during ceremonial worship, holding that such attempts would violate settled judicial decrees and disturb public order.
