ETV Bharat / bharat

Need A People's Movement, Not A Political Party: CJP's Saurav Das

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday said there is a need for a people's movement and not a political party.

According to Das, the ongoing protest is a movement that needs to be kept alive. "There are seven or eight hundred political parties in this country, yet the issues faced by citizens remain unresolved. We are listening to the people. But we believe that what is needed now is a mass movement rather than a political party. That is why we have organised this meeting in Sambhajinagar," he said.

A crucial meeting is being held on Wednesday and Thursday at the residence of CJP founder Abhijit Dipke in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra, where key office-bearers of the organisation will participate. Das, one of the prominent faces during the protest at Jantar Mantar, reached from Delhi for the same.

"The resignation of the Union Minister following the protest in Delhi marks a historic victory. Yet it raised several questions for us. We have organised this meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to decide the future course of action for this youth-led movement," he told reporters.

"Following this meeting, we will deliberate on how to carry the movement forward at the local level and determine the necessary steps. We enjoy immense support from the youth, with large numbers joining us. From now on, our focus will be to reach out to them and set an agenda for them," Das added.

Das said the meeting will specifically consider the youth voters and deliberate on issues concerning them. He warned that the incident involving a student at Jantar Mantar on July 20 is something that can never be forgotten. "Several MPs are also demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the lathicharge by Delhi police on students on that day," he added