'Need A Comprehensive Reply…': SC To Centre On Pleas Challenging Online Gaming Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a comprehensive reply from the Centre on petitions challenging an online gaming law, which prohibits "online money games", and bars banking services and advertising related to them.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan. The bench was informed that the Centre has filed its reply on the interim prayer made on the petitions. However, the bench said, "We want the Additional Solicitor General appearing for the Union to file a comprehensive reply to the main petition itself…".

The bench said a copy of the reply be served in advance to the advocates appearing for the petitioners, and if they want to file any rejoinder, they may do so at the earliest. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 26, 2025. The top court was hearing a batch of transferred petitions challenging the online gaming law.

Senior advocate C A Sundaram, who represented a party in the matter, contended before the bench that the business was completely shut for over a month. Another counsel submitted that a fresh writ petition was filed in the matter, but it was not listed for hearing.