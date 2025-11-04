'Need A Comprehensive Reply…': SC To Centre On Pleas Challenging Online Gaming Law
The Supreme Court bench was informed that the Centre has filed its reply on the interim prayer made on the petitions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 4, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a comprehensive reply from the Centre on petitions challenging an online gaming law, which prohibits "online money games", and bars banking services and advertising related to them.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan. The bench was informed that the Centre has filed its reply on the interim prayer made on the petitions. However, the bench said, "We want the Additional Solicitor General appearing for the Union to file a comprehensive reply to the main petition itself…".
The bench said a copy of the reply be served in advance to the advocates appearing for the petitioners, and if they want to file any rejoinder, they may do so at the earliest. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 26, 2025. The top court was hearing a batch of transferred petitions challenging the online gaming law.
Senior advocate C A Sundaram, who represented a party in the matter, contended before the bench that the business was completely shut for over a month. Another counsel submitted that a fresh writ petition was filed in the matter, but it was not listed for hearing.
The counsel said his client is a chess player and was about to launch an app, and emphasised that it is a source of livelihood. The bench said India is a strange country, and the petitioner is a player, and it's his only source of income, and therefore, the petitioner wants to join the proceedings. The bench was informed that the petitioner participates in online tournaments organised by the companies, and he pays a participation fee also.
The bench tagged with the pending petitions. On Monday, the apex court had sought a response from the Centre on the plea filed by the Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC) and Shourya Tiwari. The petitioners argue that the Act imposes a blanket ban even on judicially recognised skill-based games, violating Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to practice any profession or carry-on lawful trade.
On September 8, the top court had allowed a plea by the Centre to transfer the petitions challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, from three high courts to the apex court to avoid conflicting verdicts.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, is the first central legislation banning real-money online gaming, including fantasy sports and e-sports played for stakes and has faced challenges before the Delhi, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh High Courts.
