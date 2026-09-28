Need 6 Months' Groundwork Before Launching Jan Suraaj In Delhi: Prashant Kishor
Hints he's open to idea, but needs clear blueprint for state issues; strong, dedicated, local, leadership; adequate time and resources | Dhananjay Verma reports.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Election strategist Prashant Kishor (popularly known as PK), who has established a strong presence in Bihar politics through the Jan Suraaj campaign, has clearly outlined his strategy regarding the party's national and organisational expansion. Putting to rest speculation that the Jan Suraaj Party was about to launch a political unit in Delhi, Kishor on Sunday clarified that there are currently no plans to launch the party in Delhi or other states.
The party's founder, an MLA who represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Bihar's Patna, said organisational branches would not be hastily opened in states outside Bihar merely for the sake of it. Venturing into a new state — especially a central hub like Delhi — requires extensive and solid preparation, the selection of right people, a clear vision, and adequate time and resources.
Interaction With Workers In Delhi
Outside Bihar, the largest number of Jan Suraaj supporters and well-wishers reside in Delhi and the NCR region. Workers and supporters had long been urging PK to visit Delhi and meet them personally. In response, PK visited Delhi to interact with the workers.
He stated that a chapter of the 'Non-Resident Biharis' (NRB) has been formed to organise and streamline those associated with Jan Suraaj in Delhi. However, it is not just people of Bihari origin who are joining; citizens from other states, inspired by the Jan Suraaj ideology, are also becoming part of the movement. The primary objective of the meeting was to understand the supporters' expectations and define their future roles.
Six Months Of Deliberation, A Vision Document
PK clarified that a period of at least six months of groundwork would be needed before any formal political expansion in Delhi. During this time, more than 50 in-depth meetings and interactive sessions will have to be organised. The primary objective of this consultative process is to gain a deep understanding of Delhi's local issues, and to formulate a concrete, practical blueprint or vision document to address them.
He emphasised that mere political vacuum or the occurrence of elections (such as the upcoming municipal polls) cannot serve as the basis for the party's expansion into a state.
Kishor also stated that for Jan Suraaj to launch a party unit in Delhi or any other state, three conditions have to be met: There must be a clear and authentic blueprint to resolve the state's issues and improve its condition; there must be strong leadership comprising dedicated, honest locals capable of implementing that blueprint on the ground; and there must be adequate time and resources available to conduct the campaign effectively.
Citing the success of Jan Suraaj in Bihar, PK noted that a detailed blueprint for the state's development has been presented to the public there, backed by sincere efforts toward its implementation. This same operational approach will be adopted for Delhi. The party will make a final decision on whether or not to launch a formal political initiative in Delhi only after the conclusion of this comprehensive, six-month consultation process.
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