ETV Bharat / bharat

Need 6 Months' Groundwork Before Launching Jan Suraaj In Delhi: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference in Patna, Bihar, on Monday ( IANS )

New Delhi: Election strategist Prashant Kishor (popularly known as PK), who has established a strong presence in Bihar politics through the Jan Suraaj campaign, has clearly outlined his strategy regarding the party's national and organisational expansion. Putting to rest speculation that the Jan Suraaj Party was about to launch a political unit in Delhi, Kishor on Sunday clarified that there are currently no plans to launch the party in Delhi or other states.

The party's founder, an MLA who represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Bihar's Patna, said organisational branches would not be hastily opened in states outside Bihar merely for the sake of it. Venturing into a new state — especially a central hub like Delhi — requires extensive and solid preparation, the selection of right people, a clear vision, and adequate time and resources. Interaction With Workers In Delhi Outside Bihar, the largest number of Jan Suraaj supporters and well-wishers reside in Delhi and the NCR region. Workers and supporters had long been urging PK to visit Delhi and meet them personally. In response, PK visited Delhi to interact with the workers. He stated that a chapter of the 'Non-Resident Biharis' (NRB) has been formed to organise and streamline those associated with Jan Suraaj in Delhi. However, it is not just people of Bihari origin who are joining; citizens from other states, inspired by the Jan Suraaj ideology, are also becoming part of the movement. The primary objective of the meeting was to understand the supporters' expectations and define their future roles.