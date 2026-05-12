ETV Bharat / bharat

Nearly Half Of Meghalaya's Population Above Age Of 15 Years Consume Tobacco: Official

Shillong: Nearly half of Meghalaya's population above the age of 15 consumes tobacco in smoked or smokeless forms, while close to 8,000 people die annually from tobacco-related diseases in the state, a senior health official said on Monday.

Speaking at the launch of the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) 2026 campaign, State Nodal Officer of the National Tobacco Control Programme Dr Nabaneeta D Mawrie described the situation as a major public health concern and called for urgent intervention to protect the youth and the wider population.

"Tobacco is not just a habit, it is a trap carefully designed to addict our youth and communities," she said.

"With nearly half of adults above 15 years in Meghalaya using tobacco and close to 8,000 lives lost annually due to tobacco-related illnesses, the urgency to act now is extremely high," Mawrie added.

The WNTD 2026 campaign has been launched under the theme "Tobacco! The Business of Death", in line with the global theme "Unmasking the appeal, countering nicotine and tobacco addiction". The awareness drive, which began on April 6, will continue in schools and colleges across the state throughout April and May before concluding on May 31, officials said.

Mawrie said the campaign aims to mobilise educational institutions to organise rallies, signature drives and community outreach programmes against the tactics employed by tobacco companies while encouraging students to make informed and healthy choices.