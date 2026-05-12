Nearly Half Of Meghalaya's Population Above Age Of 15 Years Consume Tobacco: Official
WNTD 2026 campaign has been launched under theme "Tobacco! The Business of Death", in line with global theme "Unmasking appeal, countering nicotine and tobacco addiction".
By PTI
Published : May 12, 2026 at 9:09 AM IST
Shillong: Nearly half of Meghalaya's population above the age of 15 consumes tobacco in smoked or smokeless forms, while close to 8,000 people die annually from tobacco-related diseases in the state, a senior health official said on Monday.
Speaking at the launch of the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) 2026 campaign, State Nodal Officer of the National Tobacco Control Programme Dr Nabaneeta D Mawrie described the situation as a major public health concern and called for urgent intervention to protect the youth and the wider population.
"Tobacco is not just a habit, it is a trap carefully designed to addict our youth and communities," she said.
"With nearly half of adults above 15 years in Meghalaya using tobacco and close to 8,000 lives lost annually due to tobacco-related illnesses, the urgency to act now is extremely high," Mawrie added.
The WNTD 2026 campaign has been launched under the theme "Tobacco! The Business of Death", in line with the global theme "Unmasking the appeal, countering nicotine and tobacco addiction". The awareness drive, which began on April 6, will continue in schools and colleges across the state throughout April and May before concluding on May 31, officials said.
Mawrie said the campaign aims to mobilise educational institutions to organise rallies, signature drives and community outreach programmes against the tactics employed by tobacco companies while encouraging students to make informed and healthy choices.
"This campaign seeks to expose the harmful tactics of tobacco industries, empower students to make informed and healthy decisions, and transform awareness into meaningful community action," she said.
She also highlighted the achievements of the Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) programme being implemented in collaboration with the Sambandh Health Foundation.
According to officials, more than 9,000 schools and nearly six lakh students in Meghalaya have participated in anti-tobacco awareness programmes over the last four years. Education department official Jennyfer J Synrem said the increasing participation in recent years reflected growing public awareness.
"In 2026, we are not just continuing a campaign; we are building a movement," she said. "Schools are not only centres of learning but agents of change." Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills Anendya Raajsshre stressed the need for sustained efforts to translate awareness into action.
"Real change will happen only when awareness transforms into action," she said. "Initiatives like WNTD and ToFEI are not just campaigns; they are commitments to protect human lives." Officials said the campaign is expected to witness participation from schools, colleges, government departments, civil society organisations and community groups ahead of World No Tobacco Day on May 31.