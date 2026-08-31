ETV Bharat / bharat

Nearly 5 Lakh Devotees Undertook Amarnath Yatra This Year Despite Adverse Weather Conditions: J-K Govt

Srinagar: Around 4.80 lakh devotees completed the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir this year despite disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions, the government said on Sunday.

"From July 3 to August 28, approximately 4.80 lakh devotees had darshan of Baba Barfani. Adverse weather for more than 10 days posed serious challenges. Around 82% of pilgrims had darshan within the first 20 days; and 95% within the first month," an official statement released by the Director of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said.

Following the successful conduct of the 57-day Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday felicitated officers of Amarnath Shrine Board, Civil Administration, Army, CAPFs, J&K Police, BRO, medical professionals, service providers, and other stakeholders at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar.

Sinha said the pilgrimage is a celebration of collective resolve that transformed hardships into duty, challenges into opportunities, and service into a form of spiritual practice.

LG Sinha expressed gratitude to the officers, security personnel, sanitation workers, pony operators, pithu bearers, palanquin carriers, langar volunteers and medical staff who "ensured a smooth, secure and dignified Yatra despite difficult terrain and adverse weather".