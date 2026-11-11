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Nearly 91% of Mumbai Airport’s International Traffic To Remain Unaffected by T1 Redevelopment

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Mumbai: Around 91 per cent of international passenger traffic at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain unaffected during the redevelopment of Terminal 1, with 39 of the 50 international airlines continuing operations at the airport under the Summer 2027 schedule.

The remaining 11 carriers, which together operate around 16 daily departures to select destinations, may shift the affected services to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from the end of March 2027, people aware of the matter said.

Major international airlines, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines, SriLankan Airlines, Thai Airways, British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France and Turkish Airlines, will continue operating from CSMIA's Terminal 2. The redevelopment of Terminal 1, commissioned in 1964, is being undertaken primarily to address structural and safety concerns flagged in audits conducted by Structwel in 2017 and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in 2024, the people said. The findings have underscored the need to replace the ageing, six-decade-old facility with modern infrastructure, they said. The temporary redistribution of flights is expected to affect around five million passengers annually, or about 9 per cent of CSMIA's total annual traffic of about 55 million. The remaining 50 million passengers will continue to be handled at the Mumbai airport during the transition. Domestic carriers, including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air, have also announced plans to shift flights serving certain destinations to NMIA.