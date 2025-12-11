ETV Bharat / bharat

Nearly 9 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Five Years: MEA Tells Parliament

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that close to nine lakh Indians have renounced their citizenship in the past five years, suggesting that many still opt for citizenship in other countries.

The official data reveals that the number of people giving up citizenship has increased significantly over the last five years: 2020 (85,256), 2021 (1,63,370), 2022 (2,25,620), 2023 (2,16,219) and 2024 (2,06,378). From 2011 to 2019, 11,89,194 Indians gave up their citizenship.

The yearly numbers were: 2011 (1,22,819), 2012 (1,20,923), 2013 (1,31,405), 2014 (1,29,328), 2015 (1,31,489), 2016 (1,41,603), 2017 (1,33,049), 2018 (1,34,561) and 2019 (1,44,017).

On overseas complaints, the Minister of State said that in response to another question about Indians living abroad in 2024-25, the MEA received 16,127 complaints through government online platforms. Of these, the Ministry of External Affairs in Aid of Diaspora in Distress (MADAD) handled 11,195 cases, and the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) received 4,932.

Regarding the distribution of distress cases, Saudi Arabia had the highest number of complaints, with 3,049. The next highest were the UAE with 1,587, Malaysia with 662, the US with 620, Oman with 613, Kuwait with 549, Canada with 345, Australia with 318, the UK with 299, and Qatar with 289.