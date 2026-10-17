ETV Bharat / bharat

Nearly 80 Pc Of 33.12 Lakh Voter-Discrepancy Cases Resolved: Delhi CEO's Office

Delhi CEO Ashok Kumar ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Nearly 80 per cent of the 33.12 lakh cases flagged for "non-mapping or logical discrepancies" during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Delhi's electoral roll have been resolved, the office of the chief electoral officer for the national capital said on Saturday, as officials continue efforts to verify those omitted from the draft voter list.

The cases include voters whose details could not be matched with the 2002 electoral roll, as well as those flagged for logical discrepancies, such as errors or inconsistencies in their personal details. Around 26 lakh of the 33,12,919 cases have been resolved by electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), according to a statement issued by the office of the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO).

The exercise is being concurrently audited by 33,226 booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by six recognised national political parties. The agents are associated with EROs at different stages of the revision, with activities being shared with them at both Assembly constituency and polling booth levels, the statement said. It added that booth-level officers (BLOs) are visiting electors to collect supporting documents in cases involving non-mapping or logical discrepancies, as authorities work to dispose of the notices by the October 30 deadline. The exercise comes amid concerns and protests over the omission of more than 47 lakh voters from Delhi's draft electoral roll, published on August 31. The draft roll listed 97.53 lakh electors, compared with 1.45 crore at the start of the exercise. The 47.5 lakh omitted voters were categorised as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate (ASDD) after the enumeration phase concluded on August 31.