Nearly 80 Pc Of 33.12 Lakh Voter-Discrepancy Cases Resolved: Delhi CEO's Office
The cases include voters whose details could not be matched with the 2002 electoral roll, as well as those flagged for logical discrepancies
By PTI
Published : October 17, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Nearly 80 per cent of the 33.12 lakh cases flagged for "non-mapping or logical discrepancies" during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Delhi's electoral roll have been resolved, the office of the chief electoral officer for the national capital said on Saturday, as officials continue efforts to verify those omitted from the draft voter list.
The cases include voters whose details could not be matched with the 2002 electoral roll, as well as those flagged for logical discrepancies, such as errors or inconsistencies in their personal details. Around 26 lakh of the 33,12,919 cases have been resolved by electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), according to a statement issued by the office of the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO).
The exercise is being concurrently audited by 33,226 booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by six recognised national political parties. The agents are associated with EROs at different stages of the revision, with activities being shared with them at both Assembly constituency and polling booth levels, the statement said.
It added that booth-level officers (BLOs) are visiting electors to collect supporting documents in cases involving non-mapping or logical discrepancies, as authorities work to dispose of the notices by the October 30 deadline. The exercise comes amid concerns and protests over the omission of more than 47 lakh voters from Delhi's draft electoral roll, published on August 31.
The draft roll listed 97.53 lakh electors, compared with 1.45 crore at the start of the exercise. The 47.5 lakh omitted voters were categorised as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate (ASDD) after the enumeration phase concluded on August 31.
Of those omitted, around 43.3 lakh were categorised as absent or permanently shifted, 2.82 lakh as deceased and 1.41 lakh as duplicate voters. The Delhi CEO's office has said voters whose names do not figure in the draft roll can submit Form 6 for inclusion in the final electoral roll, subject to verification and the prescribed procedure.
Since the start of the claims-and-objections period, 2,32,514 Form-6 applications seeking enrolment have been received. Another 2,12,400 applications were received before the publication of the draft roll, the statement said.
Special camps have been organised at polling stations to help electors resolve discrepancies and apply for enrolment. The exercise is being carried out through 13 district election officers, 70 EROs, 902 assistant EROs, 1,313 BLO supervisors and 14,947 BLOs. The CEO's office has said all 33.12 lakh notice cases are to be resolved by October 30. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 4.
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