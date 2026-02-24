ETV Bharat / bharat

20 Crore Tirumala Laddus Made Using Nearly 60 Lakh Kg Adulterated Ghee, Says Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that during the previous YSRCP regime, nearly 60 lakh kg of "adulterated ghee" was used to make over 20 crore consecrated laddus for the Tirumala temple in which "organised syndicates" were involved.

Such syndicates committed "sacrilege" by compromising with the prasadam, thereby hurting the sentiments of devotees, he said.

Participating in a short discussion in the Assembly on the alleged "sacrilege of the holy laddu prasadam of Lord Venkateswara Swamy," in Tirumala, Tirupati, Naidu said there was a conspiracy angle in the adulterated ghee supply issue.

"There was a conspiracy angle in the adulterated ghee supply issue. They (perpetrators) became a syndicate. All these are proved in the forensic evidence," Naidu said in the Assembly. "As much as 59.71 lakh kg of ghee supplied to TTD was adulterated. Between 2019 and 2024, over 20 crore laddus were made using adulterated ghee," Naidu said while giving a presentation.

He further said that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of world famous hill shrine, spent about Rs 234.51 crore to procure the adulterated ghee.