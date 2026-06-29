ETV Bharat / bharat

Nearly 4 Lakh Candidates Yet To Apply For NEET-UG Fee Refund

Kota: Even as the National Testing Agency(NTA) extended the deadline for claiming the fee refund for the cancelled NEET-UG 2026, nearly four lakh students are yet to apply for the refund of fee worth Rs 50 crore.

Following the paper leak of the initial NEET-UG held on May 3, the NTA announced that it would refund the fees collected from students for the exam and conduct a re-examination at its own expense. The National Testing Agency (NTA) provided students with an opportunity to update their account details to facilitate the fee refund. Although this deadline has been extended three times, there are still 3.80 lakh students who have not updated their account details.

Candidates undergo frisking and document verification before appearing for the NEET-UG examination at Manohari Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School in Navyug Market, Naya Nagar, Ghaziabad (IANS)

According to official data, 22.79 lakh students applied for NEET-UG, generating over Rs 300 crore in fees for the NTA. Of these, approximately 19 lakh students have updated their account details. The total fees associated with the students who have not yet updated their details amount to more than Rs 50 crore.

Education expert Dev Sharma stated that, according to the NTA's notification, only 19 lakh students have so far reconfirmed or updated their account details to claim the registration fee refund; the details of the remaining candidates are still pending.