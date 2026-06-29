Nearly 4 Lakh Candidates Yet To Apply For NEET-UG Fee Refund
The unclaimed fee refund for the now cancelled NEET-UG 2026 has accumulated to Rs 50 crore as per official data, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Kota: Even as the National Testing Agency(NTA) extended the deadline for claiming the fee refund for the cancelled NEET-UG 2026, nearly four lakh students are yet to apply for the refund of fee worth Rs 50 crore.
Following the paper leak of the initial NEET-UG held on May 3, the NTA announced that it would refund the fees collected from students for the exam and conduct a re-examination at its own expense. The National Testing Agency (NTA) provided students with an opportunity to update their account details to facilitate the fee refund. Although this deadline has been extended three times, there are still 3.80 lakh students who have not updated their account details.
According to official data, 22.79 lakh students applied for NEET-UG, generating over Rs 300 crore in fees for the NTA. Of these, approximately 19 lakh students have updated their account details. The total fees associated with the students who have not yet updated their details amount to more than Rs 50 crore.
Education expert Dev Sharma stated that, according to the NTA's notification, only 19 lakh students have so far reconfirmed or updated their account details to claim the registration fee refund; the details of the remaining candidates are still pending.
Sharma noted that the fee was Rs 1,700 for General category students and Rs 1,600 for EWS and OBC category students, while SC/ST students paid Rs 1,000. Since OBC and General category students constitute about 70 percent of the total, the average fee per candidate works out to approximately Rs 1,400. Based on the 22.79 lakh registered candidates, the total refund amount exceeds Rs 300 crore. With 3.80 lakh students yet to apply for the refund, the unclaimed fee amount stands at over Rs 50 crore.
Now seeking a refund: Education expert Dev Sharma mentioned that, according to official NTA information, there are also many students who had initially opted for the 'no-refund' option but now wish to claim the refund.
“This game of first saying 'no' and then 'yes' is baffling, yet it certainly warrants investigation. Students now have two days left; after three extensions, the final deadline to reconfirm or update bank account details is June 30,” he said.
Results likely in first week of July
Sharma stated that for the NEET retest which was conducted on June 21 (Sunday), the deadline for raising objections against the provisional answer key has already passed.
“The NTA will prepare the final answer key based on expert opinions regarding the students' objections. The results will be compiled using this final answer key. The National Testing Agency is expected to release the results soon; it is anticipated that the declaration will take place in the first week of July to avoid delays in the medical college admission counseling process”.
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