Nearly 11 Per Cent Groundwater Assessment Units Over-Exploited: Govt
The stage of groundwater extraction refers to the ratio of annual groundwater extraction to the annual extractable groundwater resource, expressed as a percentage.
By PTI
Published : July 21, 2026 at 7:19 AM IST
New Delhi: Nearly 11 per cent of the country's groundwater assessment units are over-exploited, even as the overall stage of groundwater extraction has improved over the past eight years, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
In a written reply, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said that of the country's 6,762 groundwater resource assessment units -- blocks, taluks and mandals -- 730 (10.8 per cent) have been classified as "over-exploited", where annual groundwater extraction exceeds the annually replenishable groundwater recharge.
He said 201 assessment units (2.97 per cent) have been categorised as "critical", 758 (11.21 per cent) as "semi-critical", 4,946 (73.14 per cent) as "safe" and 127 (1.88 per cent) as "saline".
The minister said the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and state governments jointly conduct the annual Dynamic Ground Water Resources assessment to monitor groundwater recharge, groundwater extraction and the stage of groundwater extraction. The stage of groundwater extraction refers to the ratio of annual groundwater extraction to the annual extractable groundwater resource, expressed as a percentage.
He said the national stage of groundwater extraction remained largely stable between 2024 and 2025, rising marginally from 60.48 per cent to 60.63 per cent. However, it has declined from 63.33 per cent in 2017 to 60.63 per cent in 2025, indicating an overall improvement in the country's groundwater situation.
State and Union territory-wise data showed Punjab recorded the highest stage of groundwater extraction at 156.36 per cent in 2025, followed by Rajasthan at 147.11 per cent and Haryana at 136.75 per cent.
In Delhi, the stage of groundwater extraction fell to 92.10 per cent in 2025 from 100.77 per cent in 2024 and 119.61 per cent in 2017. Himachal Pradesh also recorded a sharp improvement, with the figure dropping from 86.37 per cent in 2017 to 38.50 per cent in 2025.
Choudhary said water is a state subject and the sustainable development and management of groundwater resources are primarily the responsibility of state governments. He said the Centre supports states through technical and financial assistance under various schemes and projects.
More than two crore water conservation and artificial recharge works have been undertaken under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, he said. In addition, over 1.55 crore artificial groundwater recharge and storage structures have been created under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative launched in 2024, while the Atal Bhujal Yojana has been implemented in 8,203 water-stressed gram panchayats across 80 districts in seven states.
The minister said nearly 69,000 Amrit Sarovars have been constructed or rejuvenated to improve water storage and promote groundwater recharge.