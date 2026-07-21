ETV Bharat / bharat

Nearly 11 Per Cent Groundwater Assessment Units Over-Exploited: Govt

New Delhi: Nearly 11 per cent of the country's groundwater assessment units are over-exploited, even as the overall stage of groundwater extraction has improved over the past eight years, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said that of the country's 6,762 groundwater resource assessment units -- blocks, taluks and mandals -- 730 (10.8 per cent) have been classified as "over-exploited", where annual groundwater extraction exceeds the annually replenishable groundwater recharge.

He said 201 assessment units (2.97 per cent) have been categorised as "critical", 758 (11.21 per cent) as "semi-critical", 4,946 (73.14 per cent) as "safe" and 127 (1.88 per cent) as "saline".

The minister said the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and state governments jointly conduct the annual Dynamic Ground Water Resources assessment to monitor groundwater recharge, groundwater extraction and the stage of groundwater extraction. The stage of groundwater extraction refers to the ratio of annual groundwater extraction to the annual extractable groundwater resource, expressed as a percentage.

He said the national stage of groundwater extraction remained largely stable between 2024 and 2025, rising marginally from 60.48 per cent to 60.63 per cent. However, it has declined from 63.33 per cent in 2017 to 60.63 per cent in 2025, indicating an overall improvement in the country's groundwater situation.