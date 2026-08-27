ETV Bharat / bharat

NDRF Puts Nepal Rescue Teams On Standby As Flood Threat Looms Over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has placed four teams on standby for possible deployment to Nepal while strengthening its flood preparedness in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh amid concerns that a suspected glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) near the Nepal-China border could send a surge of water downstream through the Gandak river system.

A senior NDRF official told ETV Bharat on Thursday that the four teams have been kept ready for immediate deployment should the Indian government receive a formal request for assistance from Nepal.

“Following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, we have put four NDRF teams on standby,” the official said.

Reports of devastating flash floods in Nepal, which have reportedly killed around 300 people and left nearly 1,400 missing, have heightened concerns in India over a possible downstream impact along the Gandak basin in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh..

NDRF Inspector General Narendra Bundela said nine teams have already been deployed at vulnerable locations in Bihar as authorities monitor the developing situation.

“Gandak river could affect parts of both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In Uttar Pradesh, Kushinagar, and in Bihar, the districts through which the Gandak flows before eventually merging with the Ganga could be affected. The state government is monitoring the situation,” Bundela said.

Of the nine teams deployed in Bihar, two have been specifically positioned to respond to emergencies in the Gandak river basin. Following an assessment of the situation, two NDRF teams were dispatched to West Champaran and Muzaffarpur.

The Bihar government has also reviewed preparedness in districts located along the river.

“If Nepal wants assistance, the NDRF is on standby. The government is also providing humanitarian aid through military aircraft,” Bundela said.

11 NDRF Teams Deployed In Uttar Pradesh

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh are also keeping a close watch on the Gandak and adjoining areas. An additional NDRF team has been deployed in Kushinagar, which could be affected because of its location near the Gandak and the India-Nepal border.

Overall, 11 NDRF teams are currently deployed in Uttar Pradesh for flood warning and response operations. The deployment has been strengthened following reports of unprecedented flooding in parts of China and Nepal.