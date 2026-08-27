NDRF Puts Nepal Rescue Teams On Standby As Flood Threat Looms Over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh
NDRF has deployed 20 teams across Bihar and UP on flood warning as a suspected GLOF raises concern over rising water levels, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has placed four teams on standby for possible deployment to Nepal while strengthening its flood preparedness in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh amid concerns that a suspected glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) near the Nepal-China border could send a surge of water downstream through the Gandak river system.
A senior NDRF official told ETV Bharat on Thursday that the four teams have been kept ready for immediate deployment should the Indian government receive a formal request for assistance from Nepal.
“Following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, we have put four NDRF teams on standby,” the official said.
Reports of devastating flash floods in Nepal, which have reportedly killed around 300 people and left nearly 1,400 missing, have heightened concerns in India over a possible downstream impact along the Gandak basin in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh..
NDRF Inspector General Narendra Bundela said nine teams have already been deployed at vulnerable locations in Bihar as authorities monitor the developing situation.
“Gandak river could affect parts of both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In Uttar Pradesh, Kushinagar, and in Bihar, the districts through which the Gandak flows before eventually merging with the Ganga could be affected. The state government is monitoring the situation,” Bundela said.
Of the nine teams deployed in Bihar, two have been specifically positioned to respond to emergencies in the Gandak river basin. Following an assessment of the situation, two NDRF teams were dispatched to West Champaran and Muzaffarpur.
The Bihar government has also reviewed preparedness in districts located along the river.
“If Nepal wants assistance, the NDRF is on standby. The government is also providing humanitarian aid through military aircraft,” Bundela said.
11 NDRF Teams Deployed In Uttar Pradesh
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh are also keeping a close watch on the Gandak and adjoining areas. An additional NDRF team has been deployed in Kushinagar, which could be affected because of its location near the Gandak and the India-Nepal border.
Overall, 11 NDRF teams are currently deployed in Uttar Pradesh for flood warning and response operations. The deployment has been strengthened following reports of unprecedented flooding in parts of China and Nepal.
“After the Government of India received information about the flooding, the state government coordinated with the Central Water Commission to assess the (CWC) possibility of flooding in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” Bundela said.
NDRF Commandant Gyaneshwar Singh said initial information indicated that a suspected GLOF had occurred near the Tibet-Nepal border, with the resulting floodwaters moving into downstream areas of Nepal.
“A GLOF hit the Tibet-Nepal border and then further down in Nepal. It is likely to hit Gandak,” Singh said.
He said the Ministry of Home Affairs was monitoring developments at the national level, while the state governments and the CWC were conducting continuous assessments.
“As per our responsibility, we are monitoring the situation up to the India-Nepal border. The MHA, state governments and the CWC are keeping a close watch. An advisory was issued to the state governments, and additional NDRF teams are prepared for deployment whenever required,” Singh said.
Sudden Rise In Trishuli River Level
According to an advisory issued by the Central Water Commission, a sudden rise in the water level of the Trishuli river at Furke Khola in Nepal, around 160 km from the Indian border, was reported following suspected GLOF activity near the Nepal-China border.
The development has raised the possibility that the flood wave could travel downstream through the Gandak river system and affect parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
District administrations in areas along the India-Nepal border and the Gandak basin have been advised to maintain close surveillance and activate precautionary measures.
With the possibility of a sudden rise in river levels, the NDRF, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh governments and the CWC have intensified monitoring of the river system.
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