ETV Bharat / bharat

NDRF Chief Stresses Repeated Simulation Drills To Strengthen Disaster Response

Participants at the closing ceremony (Special arrangement)

Prize winners at the closing ceremony (Special Arrangement)

Rescue drill during 2nd National SDRF CBRN competition (Special Arrangement)

Rescue drill at the 2nd National SDRF CBRN competition (Special Arrangement)

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 2nd National SDRF CBRN competition–2026 at the 8th Battalion NDRF, Anand highlighted the distinctive nature of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) emergencies, which often involve invisible hazards without immediate warning signs.He pointed out that unlike conventional disasters, CBRN incidents require specialised technical knowledge, protective equipment and strict adherence to safety protocols. Anand said, high-stress disaster environments require life-saving protocols and equipment handling to be deeply ingrained in muscle memory. He emphasised that repeated practical exercises enable responders to carry out rapid, precise and safe rescue operations even in the most challenging circumstances.The NDRF chief said regular joint competitions, collaborative training programmes and knowledge-sharing exercises between the NDRF and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs) were important to bridge operational gaps and strengthen inter-agency coordination.Invoking the vision of 'Team India', Anand said all national and state disaster response forces work towards a common objective of protecting lives and property."Such joint platforms provide an opportunity for personnel from different states to assess their operational capabilities, learn from one another and upgrade their technical skills to meet emerging disaster challenges," he said.Conclusion:The three-day national competition, held from November 2 to 4, witnessed participation from SDRF teams representing 19 states in regional-level competitions. Eight teams from Rajasthan, Bihar, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat qualified for the final round in Ghaziabad.Tamil Nadu SDRF secured the first position and received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a trophy. Uttarakhand SDRF finished second, winning Rs 75,000, while Bihar SDRF secured the third position with a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The competition was organised to enhance the operational capabilities, technical proficiency, rapid response and mutual coordination of SDRF personnel in handling CBRN emergencies.