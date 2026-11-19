ETV Bharat / bharat

NDRF Banks On Local Rescue Networks To Bridge Manpower Gaps As 3 Cyclones Test Disaster Preparedness

Students cover themselves amid heavy rain in the wake of Cyclone Akvan, in Nadia, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Acknowledging the limitations of deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to every disaster-hit location in real time, the country’s premier disaster response agency is increasingly banking on state-level forces, district administrations and community-based rescue teams to ensure that emergency response and relief operations are not disrupted during natural calamities.

With three recent cyclones---Arnab, Murasu and Akvan---putting disaster preparedness and response mechanisms to the test, the NDRF has stepped up coordination with local rescue networks while maintaining specialised teams at strategically identified locations across India.

A view from NDRF headquarters in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Admitting that manpower constraints remain a persistent challenge, NDRF Director General Piyush Anand said the force cannot always deploy its personnel immediately to every affected location, making collaboration with local agencies essential.

"The issue of manpower is always there. On many occasions, it is not possible for us to send teams. So, we are collaborating with state-level teams, village-level teams and others so that rescue and relief work does not get hampered," Anand told ETV Bharat.

He said commandants stationed at the local level in different states are authorised to dispatch teams whenever a disaster strikes, enabling quicker mobilisation and reducing dependence on centralised deployment.

The NDRF is also working towards minimising its response time. Under the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the first team is expected to reach an affected location within 20 minutes. Anand clarified that the protocol requires NDRF teams to move out from their respective bases within 20 minutes of receiving an emergency call.

A view from the NDRF headquarters in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The force maintains round-the-clock standby arrangements at strategically identified locations to facilitate rapid deployment. The operational challenge has become particularly significant with multiple cyclonic weather systems requiring coordinated disaster response across states. During Cyclone Arnab, the National Crisis Management Committee, under Cabinet Secretary Dr T V Somanathan, coordinated preparedness measures, while the NDRF deployed personnel for rescue and relief operations in affected areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.