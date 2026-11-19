NDRF Banks On Local Rescue Networks To Bridge Manpower Gaps As 3 Cyclones Test Disaster Preparedness
The force is strengthening coordination with SDRFs, district administrations and community-level teams; 31 teams are deployed for Cyclone Akvan across five states. Reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Acknowledging the limitations of deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to every disaster-hit location in real time, the country’s premier disaster response agency is increasingly banking on state-level forces, district administrations and community-based rescue teams to ensure that emergency response and relief operations are not disrupted during natural calamities.
With three recent cyclones---Arnab, Murasu and Akvan---putting disaster preparedness and response mechanisms to the test, the NDRF has stepped up coordination with local rescue networks while maintaining specialised teams at strategically identified locations across India.
Admitting that manpower constraints remain a persistent challenge, NDRF Director General Piyush Anand said the force cannot always deploy its personnel immediately to every affected location, making collaboration with local agencies essential.
"The issue of manpower is always there. On many occasions, it is not possible for us to send teams. So, we are collaborating with state-level teams, village-level teams and others so that rescue and relief work does not get hampered," Anand told ETV Bharat.
He said commandants stationed at the local level in different states are authorised to dispatch teams whenever a disaster strikes, enabling quicker mobilisation and reducing dependence on centralised deployment.
The NDRF is also working towards minimising its response time. Under the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the first team is expected to reach an affected location within 20 minutes. Anand clarified that the protocol requires NDRF teams to move out from their respective bases within 20 minutes of receiving an emergency call.
The force maintains round-the-clock standby arrangements at strategically identified locations to facilitate rapid deployment. The operational challenge has become particularly significant with multiple cyclonic weather systems requiring coordinated disaster response across states. During Cyclone Arnab, the National Crisis Management Committee, under Cabinet Secretary Dr T V Somanathan, coordinated preparedness measures, while the NDRF deployed personnel for rescue and relief operations in affected areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Similarly, Cyclone Murasu prompted large-scale preparedness measures, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewing the situation and speaking to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
The NDRF mobilised 14 teams in Andhra Pradesh, while 38 teams were deployed across five states as part of the wider response arrangements.
For Cyclone Akvan, the force has deployed at least 31 teams across five states, with another 18 teams kept in reserve to meet any emergency requirement, a senior NDRF official told ETV Bharat.
Andhra Pradesh has been allocated 14 teams, of which nine have already been deployed and five kept on standby. Tamil Nadu has 13 teams, including three deployed and 10 reserved. Three teams have been deployed in Telangana, one in Chhattisgarh and 14 in Odisha, with three additional teams kept in reserve in the latter.
The NDRF, established in 2006 with eight battalions, has since expanded to 16 battalions, each comprising 1,149 personnel. Drawn from central armed police forces, including the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles, the force has evolved into a specialised disaster response organisation.
Each battalion comprises 18 specialised search-and-rescue teams, with 47 personnel in each team, including structural engineers, technicians, electricians, canine handlers and medical and paramedical staff.
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