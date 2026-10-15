NDMC Issues Public Notice To Shut Central Park In Connaught Place On October 16 And 17, Ahead Of CJP's March
The notice stated that, due to administrative reasons, the Central Park in Connaught Place shall remain closed to the general public
Published : October 15, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Park in Connaught Place will remain shut to the public on October 16 and 17 due to administrative reasons, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said in a notice, a move that comes ahead of CJP's "Lehra do Tiranga" march at the park on Friday.
In the notice dated October 15, the civic body said, “It is hereby informed that the Central Park, Connaught Place, shall remain closed for general public on 16th October 2026 & 17th October 2026, due to administrative reasons.”
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is scheduled to take out a "Lehra do Tiranga" march at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday.
The park closure notice was issued by the NDMC director.
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