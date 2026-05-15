ETV Bharat / bharat

NDMC Announces 50% Parking Rebate For EV In Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi: The NDMC on Thursday announced a 50 per cent rebate on parking for electric vehicles and the launch of shuttle bus services for employees from four residential areas beginning May 15 in a bid to promote green transport.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal at Palika Kendra, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for sustainable development, fuel conservation, environmental protection, energy efficiency and digital work culture amid the crisis in West Asia and its impact on fuel supply.

Chahal announced that the New Delhi Municipal Council will give a 50 per cent rebate in parking charges for electric vehicles at its parking facilities starting from Monday.

"As part of the initiative, NDMC will start shuttle bus services for employees from four residential areas – Palika Awas, Sarojini Nagar; Palika Gram, Laxmibai Nagar; Amrit Kaal Niwas, Jor Bagh Road; and Bapu Dham Flats, Chanakyapuri," he said in a statement.

The buses will reach designated points at 9 am and leave for Palika Kendra at 9.30 am. In the evening, they will depart from Palika Kendra at 5.30 pm and reach residential areas by 6 pm. There will be a nodal officer for each route. Chahal said the service would be expanded from Monday to cover 14 more residential areas through 16 buses.

These include Palika Kunj, Mehar Chand Market; Palika Niwas and Multistorey Flats on Lodhi Road; Palika Milan; Pushp Vihar, Saket; Valmiki Sadan; Gandhi Sadan; Palika Niketan, R K Puram; Palika Enclave, Moti Bagh; and Rohini Housing Complex. All department heads and officers will use metro or other public transport every Monday, while employees will be encouraged to adopt carpooling.

Officials undertaking field inspections and site visits will use shared 16-seater vehicles, according to the statement. The civic body has held discussions with the Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi Police to streamline e-rickshaw and e-auto services for officials and employees to improve last-mile connectivity.