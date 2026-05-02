'Mini Heart Attack': NDMA's 'Severe Alert' On Phones Triggers Panic Among Users Across Country
People across India received sudden “Extremely Severe Alert” test messages on their phones, causing surprise and discussions about the new government emergency warning system.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: People across the country on Saturday received sudden “Extremely Severe Alert” messages on their mobile phones, causing panic among some and curiosity among others about a possible malfunction or malware.
The alert was sent to phones almost simultaneously, catching many unsure and off guard. The unusual alerts quickly created buzz on social media platforms such as X, Instagram and Facebook, with netizens sharing their experience and reactions.
There was no cause for concern, as the alerts were part of the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) nationwide test of the emergency warning system, designed to enhance the speed of safety message delivery during actual disasters.
Just got that NDMA test alert on my phone…for 3 seconds I was like— SAHIL DHOTRE (@Sahil_dhotre71) May 2, 2026
Yep this is it. I’ve been hacked. Goodbye world. 😂
Turns out it’s just a safety drill… but my heart already completed a full marathon 💀 pic.twitter.com/ddqK0cz7Zb
Being developed by the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Communications and the NDMA, the new system operates through SACHET, a platform developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).
“Me toh socha earthquake aagya (I thought it was an earthquake) (sic),” one user wrote on X.
Another said, “#WTF … BC got a mini heart attack with this exteremely severe #Alert from GOI (sic)”
#WTF … BC got a mini heart attack with this exteremely severe #Alert from GOI pic.twitter.com/GNqhdu1JC8— Muhammad Aasim Qamar (@qmaasim) May 2, 2026
The third user said, ““Just got that NDMA test alert on my phone…for 3 seconds I was like. Yep this is it. I’ve been hacked. Goodbye world. Turns out it’s just a safety drill… but my heart already completed a full marathon.”
A different user wrote, “Aise achank se kon darata hai bc..😭(Who causes such a sudden scare)”
It takes some time for people to realise that the message was part of a government test, prompting praises for the initiative while many started discussing the usage and safety.
Aise achank se kon darata hai bc..😭#alert pic.twitter.com/JrCeZSZUit— Divyanshu Dev (@i_dev09) May 2, 2026
“Just received this “Extremely Severe Alert” on my phone. India has started Cell Broadcast technology for real-time disaster alerts - no SIM targeting, no delay. This was a test message by the Government of India. A big step towards public safety,” wrote a user.
Another added, “All of sudden my phone started buzzing w a (with a) weird alarming sound - alert. It was a test message - India developed its indigenous cell broadcasting technology for its citizens for instant disaster alert Kudos to technologists & congratulations to my citizens (sic).”
“Just received an “Extremely Severe Alert” test message on my phone. Good to see the government rolling out cell broadcast technology for real-time disaster warnings. A bit startling, but reassuring that the system is in place. No action needed, just a test. Stay alert and safe,” one more said.
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