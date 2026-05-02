ETV Bharat / bharat

'Mini Heart Attack': NDMA's 'Severe Alert' On Phones Triggers Panic Among Users Across Country

People across India received sudden “Extremely Severe Alert” test messages on their phones, causing surprise and discussions about the new government emergency warning system.

'Mini Heart Attack': NDMA's 'Severe Alert' Test On Phones Surprises Users Across Country
People show their mobile phones after they receive an alert message as the Government of India formally launched its indigenous Cell Broadcast emergency alert system, in Patna, Saturday, May 2, 2026. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: People across the country on Saturday received sudden “Extremely Severe Alert” messages on their mobile phones, causing panic among some and curiosity among others about a possible malfunction or malware.

The alert was sent to phones almost simultaneously, catching many unsure and off guard. The unusual alerts quickly created buzz on social media platforms such as X, Instagram and Facebook, with netizens sharing their experience and reactions.

There was no cause for concern, as the alerts were part of the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) nationwide test of the emergency warning system, designed to enhance the speed of safety message delivery during actual disasters.

Being developed by the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Communications and the NDMA, the new system operates through SACHET, a platform developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

“Me toh socha earthquake aagya (I thought it was an earthquake) (sic),” one user wrote on X.

Another said, “#WTF … BC got a mini heart attack with this exteremely severe #Alert from GOI (sic)”

The third user said, ““Just got that NDMA test alert on my phone…for 3 seconds I was like. Yep this is it. I’ve been hacked. Goodbye world. Turns out it’s just a safety drill… but my heart already completed a full marathon.”

A different user wrote, “Aise achank se kon darata hai bc..😭(Who causes such a sudden scare)”

It takes some time for people to realise that the message was part of a government test, prompting praises for the initiative while many started discussing the usage and safety.

“Just received this “Extremely Severe Alert” on my phone. India has started Cell Broadcast technology for real-time disaster alerts - no SIM targeting, no delay. This was a test message by the Government of India. A big step towards public safety,” wrote a user.

Another added, “All of sudden my phone started buzzing w a (with a) weird alarming sound - alert. It was a test message - India developed its indigenous cell broadcasting technology for its citizens for instant disaster alert Kudos to technologists & congratulations to my citizens (sic).”

“Just received an “Extremely Severe Alert” test message on my phone. Good to see the government rolling out cell broadcast technology for real-time disaster warnings. A bit startling, but reassuring that the system is in place. No action needed, just a test. Stay alert and safe,” one more said.

Also Read

  1. NDMA Tests Nationwide Cell Broadcast Alert To Warn Citizens Of Severe Disaster
  2. Himachal Pradesh: NDMA Inspects Lahaul-Spiti's Glacial Ghepan Lake, To Install Early Warning System

TAGGED:

NDMA
JYOTIRADITYA M SCINDIA
NDMA SEVERE ALERT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.