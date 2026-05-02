ETV Bharat / bharat

'Mini Heart Attack': NDMA's 'Severe Alert' On Phones Triggers Panic Among Users Across Country

People show their mobile phones after they receive an alert message as the Government of India formally launched its indigenous Cell Broadcast emergency alert system, in Patna, Saturday, May 2, 2026. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: People across the country on Saturday received sudden “Extremely Severe Alert” messages on their mobile phones, causing panic among some and curiosity among others about a possible malfunction or malware.

The alert was sent to phones almost simultaneously, catching many unsure and off guard. The unusual alerts quickly created buzz on social media platforms such as X, Instagram and Facebook, with netizens sharing their experience and reactions.

There was no cause for concern, as the alerts were part of the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) nationwide test of the emergency warning system, designed to enhance the speed of safety message delivery during actual disasters.

Being developed by the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Communications and the NDMA, the new system operates through SACHET, a platform developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

“Me toh socha earthquake aagya (I thought it was an earthquake) (sic),” one user wrote on X.