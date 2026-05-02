ETV Bharat / bharat

NDMA Tests Cell Broadcast Message To Alert Citizens On Severe Disaster

New Delhi: A sudden louder ring alert with a sharp alarm tone and a flashing message on the mobile phones of many people took them aback on Saturday Morning. Later, it was realised that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had sent the message on a trial basis to warn people of severe disasters

The system, called Cell Broadcast Alert, is currently under pan-India testing, in the form of a flash SMS message from the NDMA. "This is a TEST Cell Broadcast message sent by the National Disaster Management Authority in coordination with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, as part of testing the Cell Broadcast solution for disseminating alerts. During the testing of the Cell Broadcast solution, you may receive this message multiple times on your mobile handset. Please ignore these message(s); no action is required at your end," reads the message.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communications has collaborated with the NDMA to enhance mobile-based disaster communication systems across India to ensure the timely dissemination of critical information to its citizens.

"NDMA will test Cell Broadcast Alerts on 2 May 2026 in your area. On receiving the message on your mobile phone, no action is required. Please do not panic," the notification read.

As a result, NDMA operationalised the integrated alert system (SACHET), developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), based on the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). SACHET is operational across all 36 states and union territories, delivering disaster and emergency-related alerts via SMS within geo-targeted areas.

"This system will henceforth be used to send near real-time, geo-targeted alerts in multiple languages, strengthening emergency response and putting citizen safety first," Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia posted on X.