NDMA Tests Cell Broadcast Message To Alert Citizens On Severe Disaster
Developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the integrated alert system is based on the Common Alerting Protocol of the International Telecommunication Union.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
New Delhi: A sudden louder ring alert with a sharp alarm tone and a flashing message on the mobile phones of many people took them aback on Saturday Morning. Later, it was realised that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had sent the message on a trial basis to warn people of severe disasters
The system, called Cell Broadcast Alert, is currently under pan-India testing, in the form of a flash SMS message from the NDMA. "This is a TEST Cell Broadcast message sent by the National Disaster Management Authority in coordination with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, as part of testing the Cell Broadcast solution for disseminating alerts. During the testing of the Cell Broadcast solution, you may receive this message multiple times on your mobile handset. Please ignore these message(s); no action is required at your end," reads the message.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communications has collaborated with the NDMA to enhance mobile-based disaster communication systems across India to ensure the timely dissemination of critical information to its citizens.
"NDMA will test Cell Broadcast Alerts on 2 May 2026 in your area. On receiving the message on your mobile phone, no action is required. Please do not panic," the notification read.
As a result, NDMA operationalised the integrated alert system (SACHET), developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), based on the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). SACHET is operational across all 36 states and union territories, delivering disaster and emergency-related alerts via SMS within geo-targeted areas.
"This system will henceforth be used to send near real-time, geo-targeted alerts in multiple languages, strengthening emergency response and putting citizen safety first," Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia posted on X.
If you receive a message like this on your phone, it is a test alert as part of India’s new nationwide mobile-based Disaster Communication System, developed by the @cdot_india team at @DoT_India with @ndmaindia, using cell broadcast technology.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 2, 2026
This system will henceforth be… pic.twitter.com/eweuvJA12r
The system has been extensively utilised by disaster management authorities, enabling the dissemination of over 134 billion SMS alerts so far in over 19 Indian languages during natural disasters, weather warnings, and cyclonic events.
"To further strengthen alert dissemination in time-critical situations, such as tsunamis, earthquakes, lightning strikes, and man-made emergencies like gas leaks or chemical hazards, Cell Broadcast (CB) technology has been introduced alongside SMS. In a Cell Broadcast System, alerts are transmitted to all mobile devices within a defined geographic area simultaneously, ensuring near real-time delivery of the alerts," a statement issued by the Centre said.
C-DOT has been entrusted with the indigenous development and implementation of this Cell Broadcast-based public emergency alert system. As part of the pan-India rollout and the launch of the Cell Broadcast (CB) facility, nationwide testing and trials are currently being conducted to assess the system's performance and reliability prior to its formal inauguration and dedication to the nation.
During this period, members of the public may receive test messages in English, Hindi and regional languages on their mobile devices.
"These 'test messages' will only be received on mobile devices with Cell Broadcast test channels enabled. Recipients may receive multiple messages as part of the testing process to ensure proper functioning across the entire mobile network infrastructure. These messages are part of a planned nationwide testing exercise and do not require any action by the recipients," the NDMA said.
Users can enable or disable alerts through the following menu path on their mobile devices: Settings → Safety and emergency →Wireless emergency alerts →Test alerts, it added.
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