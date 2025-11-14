ETV Bharat / bharat

'NDA Will Form Govt': Bihar BJP Chief Says People Trust PM Modi's Guarantee & Nitish Kumar's Works

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha during the swearing-in ceremony of Dilip Jaiswal as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, in Patna. ( File/ANI )

Patna: With early counting trends suggesting an edge for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar elections, state BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Friday expressed optimism, saying the NDA will return to power in the state with a "massive majority", given that the "public has faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar". Amid elaborate and multi-tier security arrangements, the counting of votes for all 243 constituencies in Bihar began today at 8 AM. "During the first and second phases of the elections, it was clear from the expressions on the faces of the people and supporters that they are in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has a stature bigger than that of a tiger. From people's enthusiasm and voters' mood, it is clear that NDA is going to form the government again. I acknowledge the fact that exit polls are not exact, but early trends clearly show the mandate will be in favour of NDA," Jaiswal said to media.