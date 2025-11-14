'NDA Will Form Govt': Bihar BJP Chief Says People Trust PM Modi's Guarantee & Nitish Kumar's Works
Women empowerment, employment and overall development of the state have been key factors this election. People's mandate will be in favour of NDA, Jaiswal said.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 10:00 AM IST
Patna: With early counting trends suggesting an edge for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar elections, state BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Friday expressed optimism, saying the NDA will return to power in the state with a "massive majority", given that the "public has faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar".
Amid elaborate and multi-tier security arrangements, the counting of votes for all 243 constituencies in Bihar began today at 8 AM.
"During the first and second phases of the elections, it was clear from the expressions on the faces of the people and supporters that they are in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has a stature bigger than that of a tiger. From people's enthusiasm and voters' mood, it is clear that NDA is going to form the government again. I acknowledge the fact that exit polls are not exact, but early trends clearly show the mandate will be in favour of NDA," Jaiswal said to media.
VIDEO | Patna: With early trends showing an edge for the NDA in the Bihar election results, BJP state president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal says, “It was clear from the people’s mood that the NDA is again forming the government. Under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, people… pic.twitter.com/YacQ9WyqVe— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025
"People have faith in NDA. They believe in PM Modi's guarantee and CM Nitish Kumar's efforts to develop the state. Women empowerment, employment and overall development have been key factors this elections. The public mandate indicates a strong trend that the NDA government is going to be formed in Bihar with a massive majority. Yes, NDA will surely form the government again," he reiterated.
The counting began at 8 AM with the processing of postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.30 AM. Candidates and their agents were permitted to monitor the security outside the inner perimeter.
The counting is being overseen by 243 Returning Officers and 243 Counting Observers appointed by the Election Commission. More than 18,000 counting agents appointed by the candidates are also present to observe the process. Only individuals with valid passes are allowed entry into the counting centres, and the use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited inside the counting halls.
Over seven crore voters have cast their votes to determine the fates of the Mahagathbandhan and the ruling NDA in Bihar. The Bihar Assembly election was conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11.
The NDA currently holds 131 seats, including BJP's 80, JD(U)'s 45, HAM(S)'s 4, and two independents. Meanwhile, the Opposition has 111 seats -- RJD with 77, Congress with 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.
