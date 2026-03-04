ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA Summons All Its MLAs To Patna Amid Speculations Of Nitish Quitting Bihar CM Post And Moving To Rajya Sabha

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has asked all its MLAs busy in Holi festivities in their constituencies, to be present in Patna on Thursday, fuelling speculations about an imminent change in Bihar politics – ranging from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigning from his post and moving to the Rajya Sabha, to his son Nishant Kumar being sent to the Upper House of the Parliament or being anointed a Deputy Chief Minister.

Holi in the state unfolded on Wednesday with the political grapevine buzzing overtime. Politicians of all hues and statures dished out their opinions – their conjectures based on the summoning of all NDA legislators to Patna, and the fact that Nitish's Janata Dal United (JDU) was yet to announce two candidates of its quota for polls to five Rajya Sabha seats in the state, despite the last date for filing nominations being March 5.

They also pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already declared that it was sending its national president Nitin Nabin and former MLA Shivesh Kumar to the Rajya Sabha, while another NDA member, Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, was also ready to file his nomination papers for one of the seats.

To top these, Nitish, who is also the national JDU president, did not celebrate the festival of colours with his party leaders and workers at his official residence at 1, Aney Marg on Wednesday, thereby breaking a tradition he had followed since taking oath as the Chief Minister for the first time in 2005.

It was a change that people and politicians found difficult to digest. Nitish had turned 75 on March 1. The party leaders and workers celebrated it by meeting and greeting him with bouquets at his official residence amid much fanfare.

Meanwhile, JDU national executive president Sanjay Kumar Jha rushed from Delhi to the chief minister’s residence, while several other senior party leaders, including ministers and close aides of Nitish – Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Sharwan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary also arrived there and went into a huddle.

The meeting continued till late in the evening, yet the JDU did not announce the names of its candidates for the Rajya Sabha. However, it did put the speculations about Nitish to rest to some extent.

"We had met to discuss party-related issues in the light of the forthcoming organisational elections. Nitish Kumar is in Bihar and will stay here in future also. He is overseeing the state and will do so in the coming time as well," JDU MLC and chief whip in the Bihar Legislative Council, Sanjay Kumar Singh aka Sanjay Gandhi, told reporters.

However, Sanjay added that Nitish himself would take all decisions pertaining to the party, including whether he, or Nishant or someone else would go to the Rajya Sabha.