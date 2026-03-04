NDA Summons All Its MLAs To Patna Amid Speculations Of Nitish Quitting Bihar CM Post And Moving To Rajya Sabha
All five seats of the Rajya Sabha for which elections are being held in Bihar will become vacant on April 9.
By Dev Raj
Published : March 4, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has asked all its MLAs busy in Holi festivities in their constituencies, to be present in Patna on Thursday, fuelling speculations about an imminent change in Bihar politics – ranging from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigning from his post and moving to the Rajya Sabha, to his son Nishant Kumar being sent to the Upper House of the Parliament or being anointed a Deputy Chief Minister.
Holi in the state unfolded on Wednesday with the political grapevine buzzing overtime. Politicians of all hues and statures dished out their opinions – their conjectures based on the summoning of all NDA legislators to Patna, and the fact that Nitish's Janata Dal United (JDU) was yet to announce two candidates of its quota for polls to five Rajya Sabha seats in the state, despite the last date for filing nominations being March 5.
They also pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already declared that it was sending its national president Nitin Nabin and former MLA Shivesh Kumar to the Rajya Sabha, while another NDA member, Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, was also ready to file his nomination papers for one of the seats.
To top these, Nitish, who is also the national JDU president, did not celebrate the festival of colours with his party leaders and workers at his official residence at 1, Aney Marg on Wednesday, thereby breaking a tradition he had followed since taking oath as the Chief Minister for the first time in 2005.
It was a change that people and politicians found difficult to digest. Nitish had turned 75 on March 1. The party leaders and workers celebrated it by meeting and greeting him with bouquets at his official residence amid much fanfare.
Meanwhile, JDU national executive president Sanjay Kumar Jha rushed from Delhi to the chief minister’s residence, while several other senior party leaders, including ministers and close aides of Nitish – Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Sharwan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary also arrived there and went into a huddle.
The meeting continued till late in the evening, yet the JDU did not announce the names of its candidates for the Rajya Sabha. However, it did put the speculations about Nitish to rest to some extent.
"We had met to discuss party-related issues in the light of the forthcoming organisational elections. Nitish Kumar is in Bihar and will stay here in future also. He is overseeing the state and will do so in the coming time as well," JDU MLC and chief whip in the Bihar Legislative Council, Sanjay Kumar Singh aka Sanjay Gandhi, told reporters.
However, Sanjay added that Nitish himself would take all decisions pertaining to the party, including whether he, or Nishant or someone else would go to the Rajya Sabha.
Meanwhile, Bihar minority welfare department minister Zama Khan, revealed that Nishant will join the JDU on Thursday." Nishant will formally join JDU tomorrow. It is a long-pending demand of the people and youths of the state. This is the festive time of Holi and the pious month of Ramzan. His joining will strengthen the party and organisation. He is a well-educated person, and it is my demand to send him to the Rajya Sabha as well," Zama Khan said.
The BJP also pooh-poohed all the speculations about the change at the helm of the state and termed it a joke, keeping up with the festive spirit of Holi.
"Such jokes are common on Holi. Nitish Kumar ji is our Chief Minister," senior BJP leader and Union minister of textiles Giriraj Singh told reporters in Patna. Other BJP leaders also clarified about the directions given to all NDA leaders to be present in Patna on Thursday.
"The nomination of the five Rajya Sabha seats will be filed on Thursday. Our party’s national president Nitin Nabin is one of the candidates, so all our party legislators and senior leaders are going to be present on the occasion. Though our ally JDU is yet to announce the names of its candidates, two of its leaders will also file their nominations on the occasion, so its legislators will also be present to show solidarity," BJP spokesperson and former MLA Prem Ranjan Patel told ETV Bharat.
Nitish has been exhibiting symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease (also known as dementia) for the past couple of years, though there has been no official communication in this regard. Yet, several leaders from NDA leaders rejected speculations about him quitting the chief minister’s post.
"He (Nitish) is the axis of our party. All other leaders look up to him. The people of Bihar look up to him. He commands the trust of the people of Bihar. There is no other leader of his stature either in our party or the BJP. He could ease himself out from active politics, but the decision will not be a sudden one,” a senior JDU leader told ETV Bharat.
Meanwhile, the NDA candidates are expected to file their nomination papers on Thursday morning, and the names of the JDU candidates will also become clear on the occasion. Former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur’s son and currently a Union minister, Ram Nath Thakur, is expected to be one of the JDU candidates.
The voting in the Rajya Sabha polls will be on March 16, and the counting will begin on the same day at 5 PM. All five seats for which elections are being held in Bihar will become vacant on April 9.
