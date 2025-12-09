ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA MPs Felicitate PM Modi For Big Victory In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by MPs for the alliance' victory in Bihar Assembly elections during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, at Parliament premises in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday for the coalition's massive victory in the recent Bihar elections.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the BJP president, along with several other NDA Members of Parliament, were present at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building. Modi was garlanded by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha -- both Rajya Sabha members.

Earlier on Monday, a delegation of NDA leaders from Bihar called on Modi and congratulated him for the alliance's landslide victory in the state polls. During the meeting on Monday, the PM told the NDA MPs to work with more vigour for the welfare of the people after the ruling alliance's resounding victory in the Bihar assembly polls, saying With great victory comes great responsibility.