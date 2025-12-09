NDA MPs Felicitate PM Modi For Big Victory In Bihar
PM Modi was garlanded by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, both Rajya Sabha members.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday for the coalition's massive victory in the recent Bihar elections.
Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the BJP president, along with several other NDA Members of Parliament, were present at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building. Modi was garlanded by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha -- both Rajya Sabha members.
Earlier on Monday, a delegation of NDA leaders from Bihar called on Modi and congratulated him for the alliance's landslide victory in the state polls. During the meeting on Monday, the PM told the NDA MPs to work with more vigour for the welfare of the people after the ruling alliance's resounding victory in the Bihar assembly polls, saying With great victory comes great responsibility.
In a social media message, PM Modi expressed that the meeting with the state NDA MPs filled him with new energy. "After the historic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, my meeting today with the state's NDA MPs in the Parliament building filled me with new energy. I was extremely pleased to witness their determination to improve the lives of the people in the state," Modi stated in a post on 'X'.
"The double-engine government will leave no stone unturned to live up to the expectations of the state's people and the masses," he added.
In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, which went to polls last month, the NDA secured 202 seats, paving the way for JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar to return as chief minister for the 10th time. Among the alliance partners, BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.
