ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA, India Bloc MPs Face-Off Outside Parliament Over Jharkhand Protest, Ram Temple Donation Issues

Opposition MPs stage a protest at the Makar Dwar of Parliament over alleged police action against CJP protesters on July 20 and the issue of alleged embezzlement of donations to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Wednesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Ruling NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc MPs came face-to-face near Parliament's Makar Dwar on Thursday -- with security personnel forming a cordon between them -- as they staged protests and raised counter-slogans over police action on job aspirants in Jharkhand and issues surrounding the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

While NDA MPs demanded answers from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and alleged that he was "running away" from a debate on student protests across the country, INDIA bloc MPs demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police excesses during the July 20 student protests over paper leaks.

The INDIA bloc MPs also raised the issue of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Before the face-off, the NDA MPs and the INDIA bloc MPs held their respective protests separately. The NDA MPs sat on the steps of the Makar Dwar and raised slogans against Gandhi and accused him of running away from a debate on student protests in Jharkhand.