ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA To Hold 'Mangal Milan' Today To Finalise Strategy For Last Leg Of Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting at the Parliament House complex during the Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The NDA Parliamentary Party will hold its ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting on Tuesday at the Parliament Library Building (PLB) to chalk out the ruling alliance’s floor strategy for the remaining 10 days of the Monsoon Session.

A note, circulated among all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by the office of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Parliament, said, “All Hon'ble NDA Members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the programme and be present at the venue well in time.”

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday in the G.M.C. Balayogi Auditorium, said the Office Secretary of the BJP in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, along with other NDA MPs, are expected to attend the meeting.

The ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting is virtually the rebranded weekly NDA parliamentary party strategy session held to foster constructive debate and seamless alliance alignment. Apart from facilitating daily floor management and cross-party consensus during Parliament sessions, the ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting also serves as a medium to promote coordination with NDA constituents.